Fermented Foods and Beverages Market to Exceed US$ 989.2 Bn by 2032 Amid Escalating Demand for Healthy and Nutritious Food Products - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Anaerobic fermentation will continue to remain the most ideal process for manufacturing fermented foods and beverages during the assessment period. Growing Vegan Population and Rising Demand for Healthy Foods and Beverages Stimulating Market Growth in Japan

NEWARK, Del , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fermented foods and beverages market is set to witness growth rate of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 989.2 Bn by 2032. Rising production and consumption of fermented foods and beverages worldwide is a key factor augmenting growth in the global fermented foods and beverages market.

Eggs, meat, and dairy from factory farms have been main sources of protein and other nutrients. However, amid increasing intolerance for carbon footprint and rising concerns about animal cruelty, both food manufacturing companies and consumer are looking for alternative solutions.

As a result, functional meat derived without harming animals as a fermented food item is soaring in demand. Various food manufacturing companies have shifted their preference towards developing healthy and nutritious fermented food products. For instance, Clara Foods, a food technology company based on San Francisco, is motivated to help consumers with their dietary needs while developing fermentation process to create animal-free egg proteins with the same functionality and taste of the original product, challenging many plant-based alternatives.

Another example includes Perfect Day Foods, a brand which creates casein and whey animal proteins without using animal cells. The product is obtained with micro flora with a specific genetic blueprint which is accessed through online to provide the species ability to generate milk proteins, same as one found in cow milk. Furthermore, the flora can be retained on plant-based inputs and sugar, while it can naturally produce cholesterol-free, lactose-free, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free milk proteins.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The fermented foods and beverages market reached US$ 575.6 Bn in 2022 and is likely to expand at CAGR of 5.6% through 2032.

in 2022 and is likely to expand at CAGR of through 2032. By ingredient type, probiotics segment is likely to contribute most to the global fermented foods and beverages market during the forecast period.

Based on end use, vegetables and meat is expected to be most remunerative segment in the global fermented foods and beverages market.

The U.S. will continue to remain the most lucrative fermented foods and beverages market during the assessment period.

Amid rising production and consumption of fermented products, the Japan market is poised to exhibit steady growth rate during the forthcoming years.

market is poised to exhibit steady growth rate during the forthcoming years. Demand for fermented foods and beverages to grow at a significant pace in China over the forecast period.

"Combining modern technology with different fermentation techniques is enabling biotech companies to generate animal protein products without any direct presence of animals in those products. This is challenging industrial egg, meat, and dairy industries, and will eventually bode well for the fermented foods and beverages industry" says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key fermented foods and beverages brands are looking for new strategic partnerships to develop the applications in food and beverage industry, along with dairy and bakery products, while core business brands are focusing on developing nutritional and high quality food solutions to customers with several product innovations.

Ø In July 2021, Nature's Fynd, a sustainable bio-products company, raised a whooping USD 350 Mn, while its cream cheese and sausage and analog products went up for limited offering online sale. The company creates a protein called Fy by using flavolapis and Fusarium fungus strain in biomass fermentation method, which can be used as a protein ingredient, having diverse application in food and beverage items.

Global Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Key Players

Cargill, Inc.

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Dupont De Nemours and Company

Danone SA

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Nestlé SA

Yakult

AB InBEV

Others

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global fermented foods and beverages market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on ingredient type (prebiotics, probiotics, vitamins, industrial enzymes, organic acids, amino acids, and others), fermentation process (anaerobic fermentation, aerobic fermentation, continuous fermentation, batch fermentation, and others), and end use (bakery & confectionery, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, infant formula, dietary supplements, vegetables and meat, animal feed products, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

Fermented Foods and Beverages Market by Category

By Ingredient Type:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Organic Acid

Amino Acids

Others

By Fermentation Process:

Anaerobic Fermentation

Aerobic Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Batch Fermentation

Others

By End Use:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Vegetables and Meat

Animal Feed Products

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

