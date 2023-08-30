Fermented Wheat Flour Market is set to grow by USD 831.9 million between 2022 to 2027 | Increased awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fermented wheat flour market is set to grow by USD 831.9 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.26%, according to Technavio Research Reports. The Fermented Wheat Flour Market is driven by increased awareness of the health benefits associated with fermented foods, leading to a growing demand for products like fermented wheat flour. This flour is valued for its nutritional richness, containing essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, which contribute to maintaining good health and preventing diseases. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size 2023-2027 - Request a PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fermented Wheat Flour Market 2023-2027

Fermented Wheat Flour Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

The Fermented Wheat Flour Market is segmented by type (conventional and organic), reflecting traditional and organic fermentation methods. The distribution channel is divided into (offline and online) where in offline encompassing physical stores for in-person purchases, and online, addressing the trend of digital commerce. Geographically, the market is segmented into (North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa), focusing on regional trends and drivers. This segmentation analysis of consumer preferences, regional dynamics, and distribution trends provides a comprehensive view of the market's growth trajectory.

Fermented Wheat Flour Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

The regional analysis of the Fermented Wheat Flour Market highlights significant contributions from key regions. Europe is projected to contribute about 33% to global market growth, driven by factors like consumer preference for natural and organic products. North America, led by the United States, exhibits substantial market share due to increased demand for plant-based proteins and heightened awareness of the health benefits linked to fermented foods.

Fermented Wheat Flour Market: Companies Landscape

The fermented wheat flour market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

Adecoagro

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Givaudan SA

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Imperial Malts Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

King Arthur Baking Co. Inc.

Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd.

Mennel Milling

Muntons Plc

North Dakota Mill

Prathista Industries Ltd.

