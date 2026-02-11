Fermi America Deepens Strategic Partnership with Hyundai E&C to Lead the Return of Large-Scale Nuclear Construction in the U.S. with Project Matador

Fermi America joined Hyundai E&C's Large-Scale Nuclear Technology Seminar in Dallas to engage contractors and strengthen U.S. nuclear supply chain and workforce readiness.

Ongoing FEED work advances planning for four AP1000 units supporting Project Matador, Fermi America's 11GW private energy campus outside Amarillo, Texas.

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™, today highlighted continued progress in its strategic partnership with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Hyundai E&C) to help restart large-scale nuclear construction in the United States, including ongoing Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) work supporting four AP1000 units planned for Fermi America's Project Matador, an 11-gigawatt private energy campus outside Amarillo, Texas.

Mesut Uzman, Chief Nuclear Construction Officer of Fermi America, Addresses Hyundai E&C Conference in Dallas

Fermi America is building this partnership as part of its long-term strategy to bring proven nuclear success and global delivery capability back to America and accelerate the deployment of the reliable, large-scale baseload power needed to meet rapidly rising demand for power in America.

As part of the partnership, Fermi America participated in Hyundai E&C's Large-Scale Nuclear Technology Seminar on Feb. 10 at The Westin Dallas Downtown. The event brought together leaders from across the U.S. construction and nuclear sectors for practical, discipline-specific sessions on what it takes to build large-scale nuclear projects in today's market. It also provided an opportunity to engage Texas and national contractors, strengthen supply chain readiness, and align industry partners around the execution demands of next-generation nuclear development.

The seminar covered key construction disciplines and execution topics including nuclear construction standards, modular construction concepts and procedures, major mechanical installation disciplines, specialized nuclear construction works, heavy lifting, nuclear plant building systems, and workforce development and training for skilled nuclear personnel. The event drew strong participation from Texas-based construction companies and major stakeholders across the U.S. nuclear and construction sectors.

With large-scale nuclear construction in the United States largely stalled for decades, Fermi America believes Project Matador represents a critical opportunity to restart American nuclear build capability at scale.

"It's a very short line of companies eager to do nuclear here in America," said Toby Neugebauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Fermi America. "The list is even shorter when you consider the projects with a COL accepted for review, active NRC engagement, and a highly characterized site that are ready to break ground this year.

As in only one.

Fermi is proud to partner with Hyundai, the only global company to have successfully built 24 nuclear reactors, ten of them simultaneously, on time and on budget. Their expertise, talent, and financial commitment, together with Westinghouse AP1000s means that with DOE and DOC support, the American nuclear renaissance can restart July 4th."

Fermi America and Hyundai E&C are currently advancing FEED activities including site layout planning, cooling system evaluations, and cost and schedule development. These efforts are intended to strengthen project readiness and support progress toward a potential engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) pathway.

Mesut Uzman, Chief Nuclear Construction Officer of Fermi America and CEO of Fermi Nuclear LLC, delivered remarks emphasizing the urgency of accelerating major energy infrastructure deployment.

"AI-driven load growth is accelerating faster than most people realize," said Uzman. "The next decade will be defined by those who can build power infrastructure fast enough to support AI and industrial growth. Hyundai brings the industrial scale and execution discipline needed to deliver significant energy projects like Fermi America's Project Matador. We see this partnership with Hyundai E&C as a critical step toward rebuilding U.S. energy capacity."

Through its partnership with Hyundai E&C, Fermi America is working to mobilize contractors, strengthen the workforce pipeline, and rebuild the nuclear supply chain required to deliver new large-scale nuclear power plants in Texas and across the United States.

Project Matador is being developed to deliver reliable baseload power at scale to support America's fastest-growing electricity demand, including AI infrastructure, data centers, advanced manufacturing, and other critical industries.

For media inquiries:

Lexi Swearingen

[email protected]

Fermi America™ official business information

Legal Entity: Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI)

Brand Name: Fermi America™

Address: 620 S Taylor St #301 Amarillo, TX 79101-2436

Website: https://fermiamerica.com/

About Fermi America™:

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Co-Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy, Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing.

