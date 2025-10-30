Fermi America™ Secures Agreement with Mobile Power Solutions for 157.5 MW of GE TM2500 Turbines -- Securing Even More Power for the World's Largest 11GW Private Energy Grid

Agreement Supports Project Matador's First 500 MW of Generation Capacity, Scheduled to be Online in 2026





Establishes a 20-year Strategic Partnership Between Fermi America and Mobile Power Solutions, Advancing America's Energy Renaissance





Helps Ensure America's Largest Private Grid Campus Can Deliver Fast, Firm, and Reliable Power in 2026 to Meet Growing AI Demand

AMARILLO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi America™ (Nasdaq: FRMI), in partnership with the Texas Tech University System, has entered a long-term capital lease agreement with Mobile Power Solutions (MPS) for seven GE TM2500 gas turbines, totaling 157.5 megawatts (MW) of nameplate capacity. These fast-deploying, high-efficiency, versatile turbines expand Fermi's natural gas platform — a cornerstone of Project Matador, the world's largest 11GW private HyperGrid™ campus.

Fermi America Project Site Rendering

The TM2500 units will bring flexible, dispatchable power online as Fermi delivers on its mission to secure American energy and AI dominance by integrating natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery storage at scale.

The turbines will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025, entering commercial operation in early 2026 as part of Fermi's first 500 MW of generation capacity. A critical part of Fermi's initial tranche of power, the TM2500's will remain long-term as part of the strategic assets supporting Fermi's aggressive growth goals to keep pace with the country's AI demand.

"Inking yet one more power agreement this week signals our firm commitment and proves our capability to deliver on promises made," said Toby Neugebauer, Co-founder & CEO of Fermi America. "The country will soon realize what we've been saying all year – America is at war over who will control the future of information and intelligence. We join President Trump in taking the threat very seriously which drives us to work as hard as any other team out there, daily taking the appropriate actions to position America for the win."

The 20-year capital lease marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Fermi America and Mobile Power Solutions, built on a shared commitment to efficiency, reliability, and U.S. energy security. As part of the agreement, Fermi and MPS intend to collaborate on future acquisitions of additional TM2500 units.

"Our partnership with Fermi means bringing the grid where and when it's needed with our reliable, efficient and fast track power solutions, putting real power in motion," said Juan Pablo Elias, CEO of Mobile Power Solutions. "The TM2500 is proven, reliable, and ready to go — perfectly aligned with Fermi's vision of fast, flexible energy that keeps America running strong."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lexi Swearingen

[email protected]

About Fermi America

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq: FRMI) ( https://fermiamerica.com/ ) is pioneering the development of next-generation electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale, required to create next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Co-founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy, Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders to create the world's largest, next-gen private grid. The behind-the-meter campus is expected to integrate one of the largest nuclear power complexes in America, the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to deliver hyperscaler artificial intelligence.

About the Texas Tech University System

Established in 1996, the Texas Tech University System is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a more than $3 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees and 64,000 students, more than 400,000 alums, a statewide economic impact of $19.2 billion and an endowment valued at $3 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 20 academic locations in 16 cities (15 in Texas, 1 international).

In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education among other academic areas.

About Mobile Power Solutions

Mobile Power Solutions ("MPS") is dedicated to providing specialized, fast, mobile power generation solutions. We deliver reliable and efficient power generation for a wide range of temporary and/or permanent applications in which speed and flexibility are required. MPS leverages its expertise, fast-track solutions and a customer-centric approach to meet the growing demand for flexible and portable energy when and where it is needed through its highly versatile, efficient and reliable fleet of equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "will be," "will likely result," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "foresees," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

SOURCE Fermi America