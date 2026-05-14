Fermi Board Amends Bylaws to Protect Interests of Shareholders

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™ ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved an amendment of the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws") to protect and empower shareholders unaffiliated with the Company's former Chief Executive Officer. The Bylaw amendments are intended to ensure the integrity of the Company's Board structure.

Under the amended Bylaws, any proposed changes to the Board's size or classified structure will require approval from at least 70% of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote in the election of directors, voting as one class. Fermi's former CEO has claimed that he and his affiliates currently control approximately 40% of Fermi's outstanding shares, which represents an outsized level of influence under the previous Bylaws.

Consistent with best governance practices for shareholder approval of conflicted transactions, a 70% vote to approve Mr. Neugebauer's proposal would require approximately half of the shareholders unaffiliated with him to amend the Bylaws as he intends. The Board's amendment does not change the percentage of shareholders necessary to call a special meeting, which remains at 50% of the Company's outstanding shares.

Fermi notes that on May 11, 2026, Caddis Capital, LLC, the Company's second largest shareholder owning approximately 9.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares, reaffirmed its support for Fermi's Board, the Company's management team and its long-term strategic plan.

The Board issued the following statement:

The Fermi Board and management team are committed to taking steps that will position the Company for success. We are pleased with the support from our shareholders of the Company's strategic plan to build on the momentum of Project Matador as it executes Fermi 2.0. The Board will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value and take actions that we believe protect our shareholders' interests.

The Company today separately filed the Amended and Restated Bylaws on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fermi America™

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fermi undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should consult further disclosures and risk factors included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC by Fermi.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Fermi intends to file with the SEC a definitive revocation statement on Schedule 14A in connection with the proposed solicitation by Mr. Neugebauer to be able to call a special meeting of Fermi security holders, as well as a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with respect to its solicitation of proxies for any future meeting of the shareholders called as a result of Mr. Neugebauer's solicitation, both containing a form of WHITE proxy card.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE REVOCATION STATEMENT AND ANY SUCH PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY FERMI AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by Fermi free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Fermi are also available free of charge by accessing Fermi's website at www.fermiamerica.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Fermi, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of revocations and proxies with respect to a solicitation by Fermi. Information about Fermi's executive officers and directors is available in Fermi's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A (the "Form 10-K/A") for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026. To the extent holdings by our directors and executive officers of Fermi securities reported in the Form 10-K/A have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Fermi are also available free of charge by accessing Fermi's website at www.fermiamerica.com.

Contacts

Investors

Rodrigo Acuna

[email protected]

Media

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Michael Freitag / Adam Pollack / Eliza Rothstein

212-355-4449

SOURCE Fermi Inc.