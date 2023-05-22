Fermion to Release Updated Data At 2023 BIO International Convention

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. (Fermion), a clinical-stage AI-based drug discovery company that specializes in developing drugs for autoimmune diseases and pain, has announced today that it will release updated data of FZ007, FZ002, and FZ008 at the 2023 BIO International Convention, be held from June 5 to June 8 in Boston, Massachusetts, and explore potential partnering opportunities.

Fermion is a clinical-stage AI-driven drug discovery company committed to designing and developing novel drugs in the most cost-efficient manner. Founded in 2018, Fermion has leveraged its proprietary AI drug discovery platform and developed 13 programs up to date, several of which present best-in-class potential or first-in-class. In 2022, Fermion advanced one of its leading programs, FZ002, into clinical stage, treating chronic and acute pain.

Fermion's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Deco Deng, stated, "through our commitment to innovative drug development empowered by Fermion Drug Studio AI Platform, we are delighted to showcase multiple programs at this year's BIO and share our progress with fellow biotech and pharmaceutical companies as we continue to advance these programs towards our ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes."

About FZ007

FZ007 is a highly selective allosteric oral TYK2 JH2 inhibitor developed by Fermion. In preclinical studies, FZ007 has demonstrated exceptional selectivity for TYK2 compared to JAK1, JAK2, or JAK3, hence is poised as a potentially safer and more effective treatment for multiple autoimmune diseases, including but not limited to psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, IBD, and SLE. The global sales of the potential indications are ~ $50B in 2021.

Fermion has initiated an IND-enabling GLP toxicology study for FZ007, with completion expected by the second quarter of 2023.

About FZ002

FZ002 is a phase 1 non-opioid pain drug that acts as an oral SSTR4 agonist. Being the first SSTR4 agonist entering clinical trials in China and the second one worldwide, FZ002 continues to deliver on the promise of offering better treatment options for patients suffering from pain. FZ002 has demonstrated excellent selectivity, and the EC50 of FZ002 is in the range of double-digit pM, which further underscores its potential as a promising therapeutic candidate.

About FZ008

FZ008 is an oral drug that selectively inhibits NaV1.8, a genetically validated target for the treatment of pain. Compared to other NaV channels, FZ008 demonstrates high selectivity for NaV1.8. FZ008 has the potential to provide superior relief of acute pain without the drawbacks associated with opioids, such as addiction. FZ008 is currently undergoing GLP toxicology studies to enable the IND submission for both NPMA and FDA in September 2023.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fulmz.com
Investors and Media Contact: [email protected]

Fermion wird aktualisierte Daten auf der BIO International Convention 2023 veröffentlichen

