Fern Health Expands Clinical Expertise on Senior Leadership Team

Dr. Lakhan is a physician-scientist and clinical development specialist board-certified in both neurology and pain medicine, with clinical training from Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). He has brought several therapeutics to market with both biopharmaceuticals and medical devices, including digital therapeutics. Dr. Lakhan's hire supports Fern Health's commitment to building products and teams rooted in deep clinical expertise.

"Having built and operated multidisciplinary pain services across the nation, I recognize the fractures in our traditional systems of healthcare, and the value of Fern Health's clinically-vigorous approach," says Dr. Lakhan. "I'm looking forward to bringing together patients, clinicians, scientists, and artificial intelligence to effectively shift the focus of pain management from pain relief to functional restoration."

Previously, Dr. Lakhan has served as faculty in leading institutions including Harvard Medical School and Case Western Reserve University and served as chief of pain management at Virginia Tech's Carilion Clinic. He was also medical director of clinical development at Sage Therapeutics and vice president and head of R&D at The Learning Corp - Digital Health Corp.

"Dr. Lakhan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in pain management and neurology to Fern Health," said Travis Bond, CEO of Fern Health. "I'm excited for him to lead the charge in growing Fern Health's AI-driven, personalized pain treatment platform."

Patrick Conroy also joins as Head of Engineering. Conroy has twenty years of leadership experience in security, privacy, systems architecture, and HIPAA across industries, including healthcare. He's led engineering and technology teams through six successful acquisitions.

About Fern Health:

Available through employers, Fern Health is a digitally-delivered program for people who suffer from musculoskeletal pain. Fern uses a combination of clinically-validated exercise therapy, pain neuroscience education, and health coaching to get members feeling better without surgery or the inappropriate use of opioids. Learn more: https://www.fernhealth.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fern Health

Related Links

https://www.fernhealth.com/

