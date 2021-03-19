Fernando Cruz's new book PORQUE ASÍ LO SIENTO, a stirring collection of poems full of passion, emotions and messages dedicated to love.

Fernando Cruz said this about his book: " PORQUE ASÍ LO SIENTO is a collection of poems where the reader can find different ways and means to express the most sublime of feelings—love! through his poems, where it can be appreciated, in a simple and profound way, that each octave is an invitation to the imagination and where each rhyme is a sweet melody to enjoy and share. It is a message of faith, of hope, where almost anything is possible. It is a very encouraging message for all those who have lost, a little, the way to arrive and share the most beautiful emotions that love can give us, as an inexhaustible source for a happy coexistence. The door is left open to enter the wonderful and attractive world called PORQUE ASÍ LO SIENTO !"

Published by Page Publishing, Fernando Cruz's new book PORQUE ASÍ LO SIENTO will enrapture the readers with evoking poems that proclaim the unparalleled wisdom and beauty of love that shapes the soul.

On his YouTube channel, under the name of: "POEMAS PARA TI" you can listen to 12 poems that are included in this book.

Consumers who wish to feel and understand the quaintness of love can purchase PORQUE ASÍ LO SIENTO online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

