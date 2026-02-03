Fernando Miquelarena Joins Michroma as Independent Board Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michroma, a biotechnology company developing high-performance, scalable natural food colorants through precision fermentation, today announced that Fernando Miquelarena has joined its Board of Directors as an Independent Board Director, following more than two years working with the company as a Board Advisor.

Fernando brings nearly 30 years of global leadership, driving commercial success across the food, beverage, ingredients, and consumer goods industries. He has built and led businesses across the Asia-Pacific and the Americas, with proven expertise in translating innovative technologies into revenue-generating products and market-leading positions.

Throughout his career, Fernando has held senior executive roles with full P&L responsibility, partnering with boards and leadership teams to accelerate go-to-market execution, secure commercial partnerships, and scale organizations for growth. He is widely recognized for turning breakthrough innovations into commercially successful products in complex, regulated industries.

As a board director, Fernando will provide strategic oversight on commercial execution, revenue growth, and market expansion, strengthening governance and accelerating the company's commercialization of its food colorant portfolio.

"Fernando's decision to join our Board after working closely with us for more than two years reflects strong alignment and trust," said Ricky Cassini, CEO and Founder of Michroma. "His experience in global ingredient and food color markets will be instrumental as we sharpen our execution and market focus."

Fernando Miquelarena added, "Having worked with Michroma over the past two years, I've seen the strength of the team and the growing opportunity in natural food colorants. I'm excited to support the company at the board level as it continues to scale."

About Michroma: Michroma is a biotechnology company developing high-performance, scalable natural food colorants using precision fermentation. The company focuses on delivering reliable color performance, manufacturability, and scalability for food and consumer goods applications. Headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in Argentina, Michroma works with industry partners to bring fermentation-derived color solutions from development to commercial scale. www.michroma.co

