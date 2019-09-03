Fernco Inc. acquires Source One Environmental (S1E)
DAVISON, Mich., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernco Inc. (CCI company) the global leading coupling manufacturer has completed the acquisition of Source One Environmental (S1E), an infrastructure rehabilitation company and the original manufacturer of PipePatch. Over 10 years ago, Source One Environmental emerged on the scene ahead of their time and caused a positive disruption to the infrastructure rehabilitation market. Starting with a vision to become the best in the industry, S1E has built and developed a product portfolio that has captivated the market. This merge comes at an ideal time to expand on the synergy and direction of the company. Source One will continue to deliver top notch service, while educating customers through their well-known training programs and customer service. "This acquisition allows Source One Environmental to grow with endless opportunities," states Mark Cooper, President of Fernco, Inc. "With the distribution and partnership support from Fernco Inc., Source One Environmental will continue our commitment of supporting our contractor base and distribution market," states Ron Smith, President of Source One Environmental.
About Fernco, Inc.
Made in the USA for over 55 years, Fernco is a proud manufacturer and distributor of flexible couplings located in Davison, MI. Established in 1964, products are produced and delivered in a timely manner to meet customer's demands and needs. Today, Fernco continues to manufacture and innovate, while striving to develop both traditional and nontraditional solutions. The Fernco legacy continues to expand into emerging and technologically advanced markets while remaining committed to one single goal: our customer's complete and total satisfaction.
