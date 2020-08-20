Fernelius Simon Mace Robertson Perdue Attorneys Honored by Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyers Stephen M. Fernelius and C. Brannon Robertson of the litigation law firm Fernelius Simon Mace Robertson Perdue PLLC have been chosen to be on the 2021 list of Best Lawyers in America. While both attorneys were selected for their skill and work in Commercial Litigation category, Mr. Fernelius earned additional recognition in the rankings for Mass Tort Litigation – Class Action Defense.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed and honorees are selected based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation.

Mr. Fernelius has earned recognition by Best Lawyers each year since 2008, while the 2021 designation is Mr. Robertson's second consecutive year to be named.

"We are extremely proud of the work our firm has done for clients, and that success would not be attainable if not for the talent and acumen we have on our teams," said Fernelius Simon Mace Robertson Perdue member Joel C. Simon. "Steve and Brannon are solid examples of the exceptional attorneys we have at the firm, and we congratulate them on this honor."

Mr. Fernelius continues to build on his track record of success for handling high-profile complex litigation, and his expertise navigating corporate crises and litigation arising from catastrophic events has positioned him as a leading authority in this area. He represented an international oil and gas company in three separate trials in connection with a catastrophic explosion at a refinery in Texas City, Texas, which resulted in the favorable resolution of hundreds of personal injury claims.

Mr. Robertson maintains a broad trial and arbitration practice on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants in matters related to business disputes, personal injuries, environmental litigation, construction disputes, toxic torts, and product liability. His representative commercial work includes assisting an oilfield-services company in recovering millions from high-level employees, representing a large German real estate holding company in various U.S. real estate disputes, and serving as the lead lawyer in an AAA arbitration.

Fernelius Simon Mace Robertson Perdue's team of highly experienced trial attorneys represents clients in complex commercial, construction, energy, personal injury and wrongful death disputes in litigation, as well as in arbitration and mediation. For more information about Fernelius Simon Mace Robertson Perdue PLLC and its lawyers, visit www.trialattorneytx.com.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

713-333-0030

[email protected]

SOURCE Fernelius Simon Mace Robertson Perdue PLLC

Related Links

https://trialattorneytx.com/

