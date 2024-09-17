Fernet-Branca Launches First-Ever Limited Edition Bottle in the U.S. Market.

From the Italian Amaro Brand Known as Your Bartender's Favorite Drink, The Record Label Limited Edition Bottle is a Beacon of Music, Mischief, and Exclusive Content

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernet-Branca , the iconic Italian amaro brand, known as "The Bartender's Handshake," is excited to announce the release of its Limited Edition bottle: The Record Label. The first of its kind, this collector's bottle is an invitation for Fernet loyalists to unlock never-before-seen content inspired by the world of music and mischief, pillars deeply rooted in the brand.

Designed by the Brooklyn-based creative collective Madwell , The Record Label bottle, fitted with AR capabilities, unlocks the surreal world of 'FernetworkTV'- a non-stop broadcast and hub featuring existing content along with new, never-before-seen music-inspired additions starring the famous brand mascot, Fernando. This bottle houses the same Fernet fans know and love, made with 27 herbs, flowers, spices & roots meticulously selected from over 4 continents, while introducing a fresh look, blending the brand's iconic taste and love for all things eccentric and unexpected.

"For our first-ever limited edition offering in the U.S. market, we wanted to create something that goes beyond the traditional experience, as we typically seek out the bold and unexpected at Fernet-Branca," said Edoardo Branca, the sixth generation family member who is leading the charge in the U.S market. "The Record Label celebrates the fusion of two passions—great taste and great music—while connecting our fans to the heart of the Fernet community in a fun, interactive way."

Earlier this month, Fernet-Branca concluded its five-month long Secret Handshake Tour, an interactive bar crawl that brought music and fun to fan-favorite neighborhood bars across the U.S.. This release of The Record Label marks the grand finale of the tour, keeping the celebration alive and creating another avenue for front-row seats to the brand.

The Limited Edition Record Label can be purchased on Fernet-Branca's website or at select retailers nationwide for an SRP of $39.99. Additionally, limited edition bundles are available, featuring exclusive unreleased apparel, posters, and more. The brand also partnered with sought-after tattoo artists across the country for the Bottle & Tattoo bundle, which includes a voucher for a bespoke Fernet tattoo that proudly and permanently declares their love for the liqueur.

About Branca USA

Created in 2019, Branca USA is the official United States import company for the liquor portfolio of Fratelli Branca, including Fernet-Branca, Antica Formula, Punt e Mes, Brancamenta, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Carpano Classico, Carpano Bianco, Carpano Dry, Sambuca Borghetti, and Grappa Candolini. Since 1845, the Fratelli Branca Distillerie has produced world-class liqueurs that have enriched cocktails and conversations alike. With a secret recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation, the importance of tradition and an ethical code are the founding principles that drive the company to innovate the industry while honoring timeless tradition. The Fratelli Branca brands are consistent industry leaders. Fernet-Branca is the industry's leading Amaro, Antica Formula is the leading ultra-premium vermouth and Borghetti is the leading Italian espresso liqueur. For more information about Branca USA, or the portfolio of Fratelli Branca liqueurs, visit: https://www.brancausa.com/ .

