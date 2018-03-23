Fernhill Announces Corporate Update

Over the last several weeks we have acquired and begun testing multiple pieces of crypto mining equipment. The operation is currently testing different hardware and mining pools to establish a configuration that will allow us to achieve the best average mining efficiencies and highest hashrates. Initial corporate revenue is now being generated.

Parallel to the buildout of our test mining location we have been working with the local utility providers to secure a base power price that would give us favorable blended rates. In addition, we have been meeting with advisors from economic development councils and other organizations to help determine location feasibility. Expediting the permitting process is important in order to move forward with a larger scale operation.

With the current cryptocurrency prices being down from the highs earlier, we still anticipate strong returns in the development of a mining facility. As cryptocurrency prices have fluctuated, the development of our experimental farm has provided key proprietary information. Management is reviewing the information for determination of the potential profitability of larger scale farming as the cryptocurrency prices vary.

CEO Adam Kovacevic commented, "Utilizing different hardware will allow us to complete a feasibility study on how to maximize profits from cryptocurrency mining. The biggest most powerful equipment available isn't always the correct answer when trying to maximize profits. Finding the correct balance between price, available power and number of machines that can be deployed will allow us to maximize the return on the assets."

About Fernhill Corporation

Incorporated in Nevada with operations in North America, Fernhill Corporation is currently focused on development, acquisitions and or partnerships in energy based sectored businesses. Fernhill Corporations core products are based in alternative powered products in the renewable energy and technology sectors. The Fernhill corporate asset base will be established by its current and future patent applications.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fernhill-announces-corporate-update-300618817.html

SOURCE Fernhill Corporation