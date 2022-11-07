FERNWAY ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF THEIR RECYCLING PROGRAM

The top cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts has expanded their recycling program and now offers the first vape recycling program in the state's cannabis market

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernway , the #1 cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts, has announced its complete lineup of vape products is now recyclable. This includes their bestselling half-gram cartridges, full-gram cartridges, and Traveler all-in-one vapes. Customers can participate in the Fernway Recycling Program by depositing their finished Fernway vapes in branded Recycling Dropboxes installed in dozens of dispensaries across the state.

Fernway established its Recycling Program in July 2022 through a partnership with GAIACA , a leader in providing compliant solutions for cannabis waste. Though the partnership was initially focused on collecting the Traveler all-in-one vape, Fernway and GAIACA have now teamed up to expand Fernway's recycling program to include all Fernway vape products. The Fernway Recycling Program is the only vape recycling option currently available in the Massachusetts cannabis market, cementing Fernway's position as both an environmental and market leader.

"We've been thrilled to watch customers enthusiastically recycle their Travelers, and making our hardware even more sustainable by expanding the Recycling Program is a significant next step," says Fernway CEO and co-founder Kit Gallant. "We custom-design our vape hardware to deliver a best-in-class cannabis experience. Now, that experience includes the ability to recycle our products easily once they are finished. Our customers can now enjoy a best-in-class cannabis experience while being environmentally conscious."

Anyone wishing to recycle their Fernway vapes can use the Store Locator tool on fernway.com to locate the Fernway Recycling Dropbox locations near them.

About Fernway

Fernway is the #1 recreational cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts and is based in the city of Northampton. Fernway vapes are recyclable and currently sold in over 170 dispensaries across the state. By combining premium custom hardware, exceptional terpenes and ultra pure cannabis oil, Fernway offers the best-in-class vapes you deserve.

To learn more, visit fernway.com

