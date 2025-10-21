Fernway Solutions Joins EisnerAmper

Combination Strengthens Cross-Border Advisory Services and Deepens Client-Focused Expertise

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernway Solutions, a fast-growing accounting and advisory firm known for its cross-border expertise and entrepreneurial approach, has joined global business consulting firm EisnerAmper.

Niyant Kumar

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Fernway Solutions has built a reputation for guiding high-growth companies through complex challenges of global expansion, corporate structuring, M&A, tax planning, compliance, and accounting services. With more than 40 professionals across offices in San Francisco, Boston, London, and Bangalore, Fernway has quickly become a trusted advisor for businesses navigating growth and international scale.

"From the very beginning, Fernway has been about more than accounting—it's about walking alongside our clients as they pursue their boldest ambitions," said Niyant Kumar, Founder & CEO of Fernway Solutions. "In EisnerAmper, we've found a like-minded firm that shares the same passion for people, culture, and meaningful client relationships. Together, we'll have the reach, resources, and expertise to support clients in ways we could only dream of before."

"Fernway's entrepreneurial spirit, focus on global advisory, and deep commitment to its people and clients make it a natural fit for EisnerAmper," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice-Chairman of Growth. "We're excited to welcome the Fernway team into the EisnerAmper family and look forward to the impact we'll have together."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

