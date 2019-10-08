Ferrandino & Son Appoints Corey Roberts To Join The Company's Expanding Advisory Board

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrandino & Son, a leading national facility maintenance company, announced the appointment of Mr. Corey Roberts to the company's Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Corey to our Advisory Board, and look forward to his contributions," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Ferrandino. "Corey is a proven leader in talent acquisition and strategy development. He brings over 30 years of experience in helping companies recruit and retain top talent to execute their business strategy and outperform their competition. His experience across multiple industry sectors, and as an advisor to private equity firms, will be valuable as we continue to focus on developing high-performing teams."

"I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board with Ferrandino & Son, a company focused on understanding how facility services can positively impact business outcomes," said Corey Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is the CEO and Founding Partner of Talent Equity Group (TEG), a leading provider of enterprise talent solutions for the Private Equity sector. Corey has substantial experience as a trusted advisor and partner to Private Equity firms and CEOs that rely on superior talent and the related processes to drive their business. Corey and his team have contributed to the success of organizations across multiple industries, both domestically and internationally.

Corey is an industry expert and thought leader on how talent strategy impacts culture, customer experience, and contributes directly to business outcomes and the success of all people-driven organizations.

With the addition of Mr. Corey Roberts, Ferrandino & Son is further building its Advisory Board with experienced business professionals. The robust Board will enable the company to accelerate growth and more easily adapt to the changing needs of its clients.

About Ferrandino & Son

Ferrandino & Son is a leading provider of facility maintenance services and full-service programs for clients across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience and a focus on providing exceptional service, the company provides snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance, facility service and maintenance, and general contracting services to clients.

