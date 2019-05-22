Ferrara Candy Company's Trolli® Takes Home Two "Most Innovative New Product Awards" at 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The awards were carefully selected from a panel of more than 20 judges comprised of leading retailers, wholesalers, trade media, trend spotters and food industry experts who evaluated more than 350 products before the show. Each product is evaluated based on the following factors: innovation, taste, packaging and ability to sell.

"Trolli is doubly thrilled and honored to be recognized for two awards by the NCA," said Greg Guidotti, General Manager, Non-Chocolate, at Ferrara Candy Company. "We're excited about our new innovations inspired by the weirdly awesome world of Trolli, including Sour Brite Crunchy Crawlers, which will be available in early 2020, and Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn, which will be available for the Halloween season. We're pleased to see excitement from the judges and candy industry for these products as we head into the number one season for candy buying."

"Best in Show" award winner Sour Brite Crunchy Crawlers is Trolli's latest innovation and features a dual-textural spin on Trolli's classic sour gummy worm that delivers a thin, crunchy shell and a chewy, fruity center. The innovation is a springboard off the success of Sour Brite Crawlers – which is growing at 4X the category – and research findings that consumers crave multi-sensorial excitement in non-chocolate candy. The Crunchy Crawler innovation features watermelon/strawberry, orange/raspberry and cherry/lemon flavor combinations and will begin rolling out in December 2019.

"Seasonal" award winner Sour Brite Candy Corn is launching this Halloween, rocket-launching candy corn into the 21st century with Trolli's signature dual-colors and flavors married with candy corn's ubiquitous shape and texture. The product features flavor combinations including: lemon/cherry, orange/lime and grape/strawberry.

For more information about the Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Ashley Papanikolas

Ferrara Candy Company

ashley.papanikolas@ferrarausa.com

630.581.3073

Melissa Barto

Canvas Blue

mbarto@canvasblue.com

213.335.5663

SOURCE Ferrara Candy Company

Related Links

http://www.ferrarausa.com

