Ferrara Reimagines Its Iconic Portfolio and Expands Availability with First-Ever $1 Pocket Packs

"These classic brands have had a lasting connection with consumers, and many have grown up enjoying them," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrara Candy Company. "Our new Iconic Pocket Packs give consumers a way to reconnect with the classic brands they've loved, now bringing them back in a new, fresh, convenient, and portable format to enjoy and share wherever they go."

Meet the Iconic Pocket Pack brands:

Everlasting Gobstopper delivers a playful candy experience with layers that change color and flavor as you enjoy them. Each jawbreaker transforms through fruity flavors before revealing a slightly tart center, making every piece a sweet surprise.

delivers a playful candy experience with layers that change color and flavor as you enjoy them. Each jawbreaker transforms through fruity flavors before revealing a slightly tart center, making every piece a sweet surprise. Lemonhead candy features the iconic, pucker-worthy lemon flavor fans know and love.

candy features the iconic, pucker-worthy lemon flavor fans know and love. Red Hots candy have been bringing the heat for nearly a century. With a crunchy hard-panned shell and bold cinnamon flavor, these bite-sized classics deliver the perfect balance of spice and sweetness.

candy have been bringing the heat for nearly a century. With a crunchy hard-panned shell and bold cinnamon flavor, these bite-sized classics deliver the perfect balance of spice and sweetness. Runts candy have been packing big fruit flavor into bite-sized pieces for decades. With a sweet, candy center and crunchy shell shaped like real fruit, including grape, orange, strawberry, green apple and, of course, the unmistakable banana.

candy have been packing big fruit flavor into bite-sized pieces for decades. With a sweet, candy center and crunchy shell shaped like real fruit, including grape, orange, strawberry, green apple and, of course, the unmistakable banana. Bottle Caps candy captures the fun and retro appeal of classic soda fountain flavors in a sweet-and-tart candy. Featuring favorites like cola, root beer, cherry, orange and grape, these candies put a playful twist on familiar flavors.

candy captures the fun and retro appeal of classic soda fountain flavors in a sweet-and-tart candy. Featuring favorites like cola, root beer, cherry, orange and grape, these candies put a playful twist on familiar flavors. Jujyfruits have delighted candy fans since the 1940s with its playful mix of chewy gummies in unexpected fruit and vegetable shapes. With fruity flavors in every handful, these colorful classics have continued to delight fans for generations.

Iconic Pocket Packs are available now at select retailers, with a nationwide rollout beginning this September. The six brands are also available in a variety of larger pack sizes, including 4.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce formats. Regardless of package size, these iconic candy brands are #AlwaysATreat for consumers.

To learn more about Ferrara's Iconic portfolio, visit https://www.ferrara.com/us/en/iconic-brands. For more information about Ferrara and its portfolio of brands, visit www.ferrarausa.com.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

SOURCE Ferrara