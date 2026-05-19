Ferrara's Brach's® Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans Earns Top Seasonal Innovation at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Confectionery industry recognizes Brach's® for standout innovation with its new dual-texture jellybean offering

LAS VEGAS and CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association's Sweets & Snacks Expo has named Ferrara's Brach's® Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans as the Most Innovative New Product, in the Seasonal Category. Brach's, the leader in seasonal candy, continues to reinvent holiday favorites with Brach's Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans – a new take on the classic Easter treat featuring a crunchy shell, soft gummy center, and bold fruity flavors. Available nationwide next spring in the Easter seasonal set!

The National Confectioners Association’s Sweets & Snacks Expo has named Ferrara’s Brach’s® Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans as the Most Innovative New Product, in the Seasonal Category.

Each year, the Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together a panel of top retail and category thought leaders to evaluate standout offerings across multiple categories, judging products on innovation, taste, packaging, and selling potential. This recognition reflects Ferrara's continued focus on bold flavors, unexpected textures, and differentiated formats designed to resonate with today's consumers and drive category growth.

This achievement builds on Ferrara's 2025 win in the Gummy Candy category for NERDS® Juicy Gummy Clusters® candy in Strawberry Punch, which combines crunchy, tangy NERDS® candy with a sweet gummy base and a juicy Strawberry Punch center. In 2022, NERDS® Gummy Clusters® Very Berry also earned Most Innovative New Product in the Non-Chocolate Category for its signature dual-texture experience featuring crunchy, tangy NERDS candy surrounding a fruity gummy center.

"At Ferrara, our goal is to create products that stand out and continue pushing the confectionery category forward," said Matt Escalante, Vice President of Seasonal Brands at Ferrara. "This year's recognition of Brach's Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans reflects the magic that can happen when you combine a holiday classic with new texture and flavor experiences that delight consumers."

Highlights of Ferrara innovations featured Sweets & Snacks Expo include:

NERDS Gummy Clusters Cherry Lemonde: Now a permanent flavor following strong consumer demand, combining sweet cherry and tart lemonade flavors with the NERDS signature crunchy-and-gummy texture.

Now a permanent flavor following strong consumer demand, combining sweet cherry and tart lemonade flavors with the NERDS signature crunchy-and-gummy texture. NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters, Valentine's Day: The latest innovation from NERDS, this limited-edition treat is mega, crunchy, and gummy – delivering a larger, more satisfying bite.

The latest innovation from NERDS, this limited-edition treat is mega, crunchy, and gummy – delivering a larger, more satisfying bite. SweeTARTS ® Double Takes: A new chewy, dual-flavor candy that combines Sweet Strawberry and Tart Blue Punch for the classic SweeTARTS experience in every bite.

A new chewy, dual-flavor candy that combines Sweet Strawberry and Tart Blue Punch for the classic SweeTARTS experience in every bite. SweeTARTS ® Cherry Punch Ropes: SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Ropes take the classic flavor fusion a step further, in a soft, bendable rope complete with the iconic profile.

SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Ropes take the classic flavor fusion a step further, in a soft, bendable rope complete with the iconic profile. Jelly Belly ® Signature Collection: The latest curated collection from Jelly Belly including flavor like, Sizzling Cinnamon, Orange Sherbet, Pink Grapefruit, Top Banana, Blueberry, Grape Soda, Cotton Candy, Buttered Popcorn, Vanilla Bean, and Toasted Marshmallow.

The latest curated collection from Jelly Belly including flavor like, Sizzling Cinnamon, Orange Sherbet, Pink Grapefruit, Top Banana, Blueberry, Grape Soda, Cotton Candy, Buttered Popcorn, Vanilla Bean, and Toasted Marshmallow. Jelly Belly ® Endless Summer Collection: A fruit-forward lineup featuring Very Cherry, Watermelon, Cotton Candy, Orange Sherbet, Lemon Lime and Blue Raspberry.

A fruit-forward lineup featuring Very Cherry, Watermelon, Cotton Candy, Orange Sherbet, Lemon Lime and Blue Raspberry. Trolli ® Mini Crawlers: The brand's staple multi-flavored gummy worms coated in a tongue-tingling sugary layer, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite for the unmistakable Trolli experience.

The brand's staple multi-flavored gummy worms coated in a tongue-tingling sugary layer, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite for the unmistakable Trolli experience. Black Forest® Organic Forest Friends: The brand's debut in organic gummies, offering an option made with high-quality organic ingredients. The playful mix features nature-inspired shapes and six fruit flavors.

Ferrera is located at Booth #1647 on the Sweets & Snacks Expo floor. For more information, visit www.ferrarausa.com.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,100 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

SOURCE Ferrara