Trolli® Introduces New Spicy Crawlers with a Lil Kick of Heat and Drops "Lil Kicks," a Sneaker Inspired by the New Sour and Spicy Candy

Created in collaboration with renowned sneaker designer and artist Jeff Cole, Lil Kicks pushes the boundaries of what a lil kick could be, just like Trolli gummi worms. The sneakers are available exclusively in "little" men's and women's U.S. shoe sizes. Finally, small-footed legends are first in line.

"We couldn't just launch a new flavor and call it a day. Trolli Spicy Crawlers deserved a celebration as bold as they are," said Chad Womack, Marketing Director, Trolli. "Spicy Crawlers deliver the perfect mix of sweet, sour and heat, so we wanted to turn that lil kick into something fans could wear, too. These shoes bring the bold spirit of our newest flavor to life – a lil kick of heat for your mouth, and now, for your feet."

Fans can cop a free pair of Lil Kicks at TrolliLilKicks.com on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. ET, while supplies last. There's no price tag and no store to shop — just a shot at snagging a pair before they're gone. The one-of-a-kind design was created in collaboration with Jeff Cole, the Chicago-born designer known for fusing the unexpected into designs that move culture.

"When Trolli came to me with the opportunity to collab, I didn't even have to think twice about it," said Cole. "I'm all for blending two worlds that don't seem to obviously go together like candy and sneakers. That same unexpectedness is what makes limiting it to these sizes even more exclusive."

Every detail of the sneaker was inspired by the new Trolli Spicy Crawlers gummi: a glossy black upper, a lime-green midsole fading into a strawberry pink outsole, a grinning gummi worm on the pineapple yellow tongue, and gummi-inspired laces. Inside, a heat-scale tag confirms the hint of habanero, and the insole is printed with the new Trolli Spicy Crawlers themselves. Lil Kicks are the boldest kicks to ever crawl onto the streets.

For years, sneaker drops have treated smaller sizes like an afterthought. A handful of pairs per release that leaves small-footed fans to size up and battle the heel flop or miss out entirely. Lil Kicks changes the game. If you have small feet, this heat is made for you.

Bigger-footed fans, and anyone who isn't able to get a pair of Lil Kicks, don't have to walk away empty-handed. They can still score a set of limited-edition, fully adjustable Trolli laces, built to spice up any sneaker.

Trolli Spicy Crawlers are rolling out at retailers nationwide now in 3oz, 4.25oz, 6.3oz, 12.3oz, 24.2oz, and 40oz packs. For more on Trolli Spicy Crawlers or the full gummi lineup, visit trolli.com or follow Trolli on Instagram and TikTok.

About Trolli

Trolli® has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. Trolli is led by breakthrough innovations, like Sour Electric Crawlers™, Sour Bursting Crawlers™ and Sour Brite Squad™, and includes its classic Sour Brite Crawlers®, Sour Brite Crawlers® Very Berry, Sour Brite Octopus®, Peachie O's®, and more. The brand continues to resonate with consumers through thrilling campaigns and partnerships, like a recent collaboration with Xbox for the gaming giant's 25th Anniversary. To learn more about Trolli, visit trolli.com, or follow along on TikTok and Instagram.

SOURCE Ferrara