Ferrari-Carano Celebrates Italian Roots with New Pinot Grigio and Partnership with "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno

The Pasta Queen Brings Her Culinary Expertise To Ferrari-Carano As Their Newest Brand Ambassador

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery , the preeminent Cali-Italian wine brand and leading producer of world-class, nationally acclaimed wines, is proud to introduce its first-ever Pinot Grigio from Friuli Grave, Italy. Ferrari-Carano is also announcing its partnership with esteemed Italian chef, author, and digital and social media powerhouse Nadia Caterina Munno , also known as The Pasta Queen.

Ferrari-Carano's new Pinot Grigio pays homage to the winery's Italian roots. The historic Italian wine region of Friuli Grave, which has earned the moniker "White Wine Heaven," has been revered for its Pinot Grigio for decades. Ferrari-Carano's new Pinot Grigio is crisp, smooth, and refreshing, with notes of delicate acacia flowers brought to life by the wine's bright acidity. Perfect as an apéritif or paired with a variety of dishes, this wine embodies the essence of Italian summer.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, in a collaboration that celebrates the Cali-Italian heritage of Ferrari-Carano and the addition of Pinot Grigio from Italy to our popular, award-winning wines from Sonoma County, California," said Jason Daniel, Chief Marketing Officer of Foley Family Wines.

Nadia's role as Ferrari-Carano's newest brand ambassador and spokesperson coincides with the launch of their first Pinot Grigio. The New York Times bestselling author, known by her beloved audience of over 8.5 million loyal fans and followers as "The Pasta Queen," Munno is admired for her ability to harness simple, fresh, organic ingredients to prepare dishes that transcend the senses while bringing loved ones together. In addition to a second cookbook release this November and a national partnership with Spanx, Nadia has emerged as a powerhouse entrepreneur, introducing her line of ready to enjoy pasta sauces at Walmart, while effortlessly balancing the intersection of Italian culture, passion for food, the joys of motherhood, and a whole lot of glam on her digital and social channels.

"Teaming up with Ferrari-Carano has been just gorgeous!" said Nadia Caterina Munno, The Pasta Queen. "Much like crafting the most viral-worthy and authentic pasta dish, creating exceptional wine requires dedication, passion, and attention to detail, all skills the Ferrari-Carano winemakers have truly mastered. This Pinot Grigio is bright, and balanced, and I just know it will bring family and friends together to create special moments. Although I love this wine with many dinners I cook, I would recommend pairing it with dishes such as seafood salad, pasta with cream sauces, chicken piccata, bruschetta with crab cream, or smoked salmon to start!"

Beginning with a small, 30-acre vineyard in Alexander Valley, today Ferrari-Carano owns over 1,200 acres of certified-sustainable vineyard land in Northern California's most prestigious wine grape growing regions (890 acres in Alexander Valley alone). Architecturally, the estate features stone Tuscan columns, gurgling fountains, and sweeping terraces that offer breathtaking views of the vast vineyards. Ferrari-Carano is the #6 Ultra-Premium brand with the top 5 ranked Chardonnay and Fumé Blanc in their respective segments.

Ferrari-Carano's Pinot Grigio is $25 per bottle and is available in retail stores nationwide. Consumers can utilize the store locator on the Ferrari-Carano website to locate a participating retail location. Discover Nadia's pasta recipe that pairs perfectly with the Ferrari-Carano Pinot Grigio, Friuli Grave here .

Images: here .

About Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery

Nestled in picturesque Dry Creek Valley, Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery has been home to award-winning wines, exquisite gardens, and breathtaking vineyard views for over 40 years. At the beautiful Italianate hospitality center, Villa Fiore, guests may stroll lush gardens and taste wines in the Villa Fiore Wine Shop, in the underground Enoteca, outside on Il Terrazzo, or in the Fontana Pergolas. Visitors can enjoy experiences like Sunday Wine & Brunch, Pizza & Vino, and Molto Bene wine and food pairing. Spanning 1,200 acres across three counties, Ferrari-Carano's 21 certified sustainable estate vineyards provide the grapes that go into its esteemed wines. Ferrari-Carano is one of the region's leaders, setting the bar for the highest standard in hospitality, wine quality, and sustainability. More information is available online at www.ferrari-carano.com .

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines (FFW) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFW has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. FFW's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes Minden Mill Distilling, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, and El Mexicano Tequila.

