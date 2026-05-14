Ferrari Enthusiasts near Miami, Florida, Can Buy a 2023 Ferrari Purosangue Mansory at the Limited Spec Automotive Dealership

MIAMI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury collectors near Miami can now discover a rare 2023 Ferrari Purosangue Mansory at Limited Spec Automotive, the nation's only official Mansory dealership, offering exceptional exclusivity, craftsmanship, and performance.

Front-quarter view of the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue

Collectors visiting Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, Florida, can now explore one of the rarest performance SUVs on the market. The dealership currently has a pre-owned 2023 Ferrari Purosangue Mansory in stock, listed with just 1,350 miles. Limited Spec Automotive also confirms a sale price of $799,980, making this example a serious opportunity for luxury collectors and exotic SUV buyers. The dealership remains the only official Mansory retailer in North America, adding another layer of exclusivity for buyers seeking factory-backed customization.

Under the hood, the 2023 Purosangue features the brand's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, producing 715 horsepower and paired with an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. Ferrari also quotes a 0–62 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of over 192 mph. This setup gives the Purosangue true supercar credentials while offering everyday usability.

What makes this example especially rare is its official Mansory transformation. Aggressive carbon-fiber aerodynamic components, custom body styling, signature forged accents, and bespoke wheel designs give this Purosangue an unmistakable road presence. Every visual detail reflects Mansory's bold approach to automotive customization, making this Ferrari a standout among luxury performance SUVs.

The Purosangue remains the brand's first four-door, four-seat production model. Rear-hinged rear doors make cabin access easier, while the elevated seating position adds everyday comfort without losing Ferrari character. Spacious seating for four adults and practical cargo space make this an exotic vehicle built for both spirited drives and grand touring.

Inside, the cabin blends race-inspired design with handcrafted luxury. Premium leather surfaces, carbon-fiber trim, digital displays, and a high-end audio system create an immersive driving environment. Heated power seats, intelligent connectivity, and the supecar's performance-focused cockpit design ensure every drive feels special.

Ferrari equips the Purosangue with active suspension, four-wheel steering, carbon-ceramic brakes, and advanced traction management systems. These technologies help this high-performance SUV feel agile through corners while maintaining everyday drivability.

Purchasing from Limited Spec Automotive means more than buying an exotic vehicle. Buyers also gain access to one of North America's most exclusive Mansory destinations, expert concierge-level support, and a carefully curated hyper-luxury inventory. For collectors searching for a rare Mansory Ferrari in South Florida, this Purosangue offers performance, rarity, and immediate availability.

Enthusiasts and collectors interested in experiencing these exceptional vehicles in person can visit Limited Spec Automotive at 8700 Northwest 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33150. For additional details or to schedule an appointment, they can contact the dealership at 786-233-0526.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive