Miami Drivers Can Now Explore the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck MANSORY at Limited Spec Automotive

Limited Spec Automotive now offers the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck MANSORY in Miami, Florida, featuring exclusive exterior enhancements, luxury interior appointments and exceptional electric performance for collectors and enthusiasts.

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive, Miami's premier destination for exotic and collector vehicles, is now making the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck MANSORY available to South Florida buyers and enthusiasts. The vehicle — one of the most distinctive builds to emerge from the MANSORY workshop — transforms the angular, stainless-steel electric pickup into a full carbon-clad, stretched luxury statement.

Front-quarter view of the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck MANSORY

The MANSORY builds on Cybertruck's all-wheel-drive electric platform, which delivers immediate torque response and zero tailpipe emissions. The build achieves a power consumption rating of 26.1 kW/100 km with zero CO₂ output, while full carbon exterior components contribute to reduced overall weight. The result is a vehicle that retains the native Cybertruck powertrain's performance characteristics while benefiting from MANSORY's aerodynamic and structural additions.

The exterior transformation is the centerpiece of the MANSORY Elongation program. Front and rear bumpers are sculpted entirely from hand-built full carbon fiber, while custom fender extensions and dual rear wings deepen the truck's aggressive profile. Massive 26-inch "FD.15" forged wheels — crafted from a special aluminum alloy and measuring 11 inches wide — are engineered specifically to handle the load demands of the elongated build. MANSORY recommends high-performance 315/40 R26 tires for the fitment. Carbon accents throughout the body can be color-specified to each buyer's preferences.

Inside the cabin, the Cybertruck's utilitarian origins give way to a fully bespoke environment. Full leather upholstery in quilted configurations lines the seats, with high-gloss carbon accents and optional carbon trim throughout the cockpit. Precision MANSORY embroidery appears on the seats, seat belts and floor mats, with each interior configured individually to the customer's specification. No two builds are identical.

The MANSORY Elongation retains the Cybertruck's native technology infrastructure, including its large central touchscreen, over-the-air software update capability and integrated driver display. MANSORY's coachbuilding enhancements do not alter the vehicle's core software or driver-assistance systems, preserving access to the full suite of the brand's onboard technology.

The 2025 Tesla Cybertruck's standard active safety suite carries through to the MANSORY build, including automatic emergency braking, collision warning, blind spot monitoring and camera-based parking assistance. The structural carbon components used in MANSORY's exterior program are engineered for both aerodynamic and protective performance.

Limited Spec Automotive serves as the only official MANSORY dealership in North America, giving Miami-area buyers direct, authenticated access to the full MANSORY customization ecosystem. The dealership offers white-glove purchasing support, exotic car financing and sourcing services for collectors seeking specific builds. Prospective buyers can get online pre-approval for financing at Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, Florida, at limitedspec.com, streamlining the acquisition process before visiting the showroom.

Collectors and enthusiasts interested in the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck MANSORY are encouraged to visit Limited Spec Automotive at 8700 Northwest 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33150 or call 786-233-0526 to schedule a private appointment.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive