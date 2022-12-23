Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to launch Mission Ferrari on January 12th, 2023

Hosting its exclusive preview to Annual Pass Holders from January 5th, 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to bring out the world's most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari, on January 12, 2023. This new addition will expand the World's Leading Theme Park's exciting offerings to an even wider range of Ferrari-inspired rides and attractions, for both adults and younger guests. Lucky Annual Pass Holders will be able to enjoy exclusive access from January 5th, 2023, prior to the highly anticipated launch of Mission Ferrari, which reaffirms Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's continuous enhancements for the guest experience with every new addition.

Mission Ferrari launches at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Ferrari World Abu Dhabi)

A spectacular adventure awaits guests on board Mission Ferrari, an all-new exhilarating, high intensity and multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience that includes the world's first sideways coaster drop. The themed next generation mega-coaster combines cutting-edge technology with stunning scenic show sets, an exhilarating inverted loop, and state-of-the-art special effects.

Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi commented: "We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world. Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region. 12 years strong, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is still dedicated to elevating the guest experience by introducing new rides and attractions. We can't wait for our guests to try it and create unforgettable memories at our Ferrari-inspired Park."

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from, Yas Waterworld, the world's first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, The world's largest indoor theme park and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi the UAE's ultimate adventure hub.

To learn more about the upcoming launch, please visit www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park's most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy. Most recently, the Park launched Mission Ferrari, The World's Most Immersive Mega-Coaster for guests to enjoy the ultimate high intensity multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named 'Middle East's Leading Theme Park 2022' at the International Travel Awards, and 'World's Leading Theme Park 2022' at the World Travel Awards for the fourth consecutive years.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

