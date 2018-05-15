Ferrero Announces Partnership With The New York Road Runners For Inaugural Italy Run By Ferrero

"Ferrero is committed to being an involved and supportive member of the communities where our brand fans and employees live, work and play. We have a long history of supporting events and programs that foster active lifestyles, which is why we are proud to partner with New York Road Runners for this inaugural event to celebrate Italy in New York," said Aldo Uva, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Open Innovation Officer at Ferrero Group.

"The Italy Run by Ferrero is a fantastic new addition to New York Road Runners' race calendar. We're excited about our growing relationships with Ferrero and the Italian Consulate, and we are looking forward to bringing a piece of the Festa della Repubblica to Central Park," said Sarah Cummins, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at NYRR. "As the world's premier community running organization, we pride ourselves on 60 years of service to the global running community."

"We cannot wait to see Central Park with the colors of our tricolore, the Italian flag. This race marks once again the friendship between Italy and the city of New York. We are delighted this year to commemorate La Festa Della Repubblica by celebrating sports with such amazing partners", said the Consul General of Italy in New York, Francesco Genuardi.

Ferrero is the title sponsor for this race organized by New York Road Runners under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy. Other sponsors of the Italy Run By Ferrero include Fiat, Lavazza, Technogym and Intesa Sanpaolo.

In addition to the five-mile run, participants and event attendees will have the opportunity to visit the post-race village in Central Park, enjoy live music and participate in fun activities. The Ferrero tent will feature a Ferrero photo booth and samples of Ferrero products, including Nutella and Go® and Tic Tac® Gum.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionary market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic Tac® breath mints, which have become an icon in the breath mint market, and subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® pralines and Nutella® hazelnut spread to the U.S. market. Now the third-largest U.S. confectionary company, Ferrero recently acquired U.S. chocolate company Fannie May Confections Brands, which through its Fannie May and Harry London brands provides offerings across key categories including chocolate bars, pralines and other snacks; Ferrara Candy Company, a leader in gummy and seasonal confectionary with brands such as Trolli®, Brach's® and Black Forest®; and over 20 iconic American chocolate and sugar brands from Nestlé, including Butterfinger®, BabyRuth®, 100Grand®, Raisinets®, Wonka ®, SweeTarts®, LaffyTaffy®, and Nerds. ®

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

In 2018, NYRR is celebrating 60 years of helping and inspiring people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, youth running initiatives, school programs, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

