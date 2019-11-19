Ferrero Officially Opens New Distribution Center In Jonestown, Pennsylvania

"The new Jonestown distribution center will play an important role in our U.S. and North American growth plans," said Paul Chibe, President and CEO, Ferrero North America.

The new facility adds capacity for Ferrero North America to distribute its growing portfolio of brands, including Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, and Crunch. Over time, the facility, which is managed by DHL Supply Chain, will also distribute other Ferrero brands.

"We are thrilled to be an active business partner in Jonestown and Union Township. These communities' commitment to economic growth was an integral part of the decision to select this location for our new distribution center," added Chibe. "In DHL, we have the perfect partner whose best-in-class experience and technology will ensure this facility helps power Ferrero's continued growth for years to come."

Joining the ribbon-ceremony was Franklin Littleton, President, Consumer, DHL Supply Chain North America which provides warehouse services for Ferrero's new distribution center, including shipment consolidation, packaging, distribution, and inventory management.

With digitalization being a priority for DHL Supply Chain, the facility will utilize lithium powered lifts as an energy and cost savings initiative; JDA (NTV) warehouse management system; and DHL's proprietary MySupplyChain that provides visibility across the entire supply chain.

"We were immediately attracted to Ferrero's vision for future growth and believed our proven processes to consistently deliver predictability and cost certainty uniquely positioned us to help them increase capacity and achieve that vision," said Littleton. "The addition of this new facility is an exciting and critical step in continuing to deliver on Ferrero's growth strategy as it will bring its products to the market with even greater speed and efficiency."

Also, in attendance at the ribbon-cutting were Congressman Daniel P. Meuser, representatives from Union Township, Jonestown, and the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation, as well as other Ferrero and DHL special guests.

Ferrero's new distribution center demonstrates the company's commitment to contribute positively to the planet and its employees and suppliers. In addition to the lithium-powered lifts, the center features an energy-saving HVAC system and zero-waste-to-landfill practices to reduce environmental impact.

Ferrero North America

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram. Join us at ferrerocareers.com.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

