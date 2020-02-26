Ferrero Partners With SQUARE ENIX To Bring Special Digital Content To FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Fans

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, today announced a partnership with SQUARE ENIX® to bring FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE players a dynamic theme for their PlayStation®4 system and powerful in-game accessories. Ferrero is the only candy company partnering with SQUARE ENIX on one of the most anticipated game releases of the year.

"SQUARE ENIX is the perfect partner to help us get gamers excited about our delicious products," said Silvia Borla, Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Chocolate Brands, Ferrero North America. "This partnership is an important next step in connecting Ferrero to the world of gaming."

Starting March 3, with the purchase of any two Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, or CRUNCH bars, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE players can register online to receive a dynamic theme for their PlayStation® 4 system featuring fan favorite character, Tifa Lockhart.

Participating players can also earn and redeem codes to download items that enhance characters in the game when it is released April 10. Up to five different pieces of in-game armor and accessories that boost stats and abilities will be available, with more powerful items awarded after every code redemption1. In-game content offer available while supplies last.

"Ferrero is creating a special opportunity for players to enhance their FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE experience," said John Heinecke, CMO of SQUARE ENIX West, "We think fans will be excited about the dynamic theme and items, and we appreciate Ferrero's partnership in bringing this promotion to players across the United States."

The promotion begins March 3 and is effective through May 14. Further details are available at www.ButterfingerFF7R.com.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with TIC TAC® mints and continues to bring U.S. families joy through FERRERO ROCHER® fine hazelnut chocolates, NUTELLA® The Original Hazelnut Spread®, KINDER JOY® toy and treat and FANNIE MAY chocolates. For more information, follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

About Butterfinger

Butterfinger is a one-of-a-kind candy bar with the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery taste people love. No other candy bar comes close to the unique flavor and texture of a Butterfinger. Keep up with the latest news about Butterfinger at butterfinger.com and on all social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 149 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 80 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

1 Offer Item awarded as a digital code. Offer Item is determined by the number of Qualifying Purchases (i.e. 2 participating products in one purchase transaction) made by a participant.

