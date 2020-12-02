Ferrero Rocher Unveils New Holiday Campaign To Bring An Extra Touch Of Magic To The Season

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Rocher®, the brand of fine hazelnut chocolates that enhances any occasion, is inviting consumers to celebrate the holidays by transforming beloved traditions with the new Golden Transformation campaign featuring a new ad spot and consumer activation. Throughout the season, Ferrero Rocher will inspire fans to illuminate the special moments we share during the holidays, even if they may look different this year, by partnering with top-tier lifestyle, gifting and hosting experts, including Kathleen Barnes (@kathleen_barnes), Venita Aspen (@venitaaspen) and Stacie Flinner (@stacieflinner), to create inspirational "how-to" content that showcases their ideas for updating holiday traditions with a little creativity and a golden touch. Starting today, chocolate lovers will also be invited to join in on the festive spirit of the season by sharing their own beautiful holiday traditions with the brand. Fans that share photos of their most beloved holiday traditions on Instagram and/or Facebook will have the chance to win $500* to make the season even brighter.

"Whether it's the cherished holiday stories being told by the fireplace, the personalized gift exchanges, or the gorgeous holiday décor, it's our traditions that we share with those we love most that make the holidays so special" said Alessandro Rapali, Senior VP of Ferrero North America. "In a year when many of our traditions are changing to address the challenges of this particular holiday season, Ferrero Rocher is looking to inspire people with safe, beautiful ways to transform and enhance those experiences to create unique memories and to ensure the magic of the season continues on this year".

This November, the brand debuted a new ad spot and digital creative, showcasing warm, loving holiday celebrations, elevated by the magic of Ferrero Rocher. The Golden Transformation is brought to life visually through sparkling gold pixie dust. Shown throughout holiday scenes of gifting and celebratory occasions, when Ferrero Rocher is introduced golden pixie dust appears, signifying the ability of Ferrero Rocher to transform already beautiful celebrations into something truly exquisite.

Ferrero Rocher Holiday Traditions Sweepstakes:

Now through December 15th at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can participate in the Ferrero Rocher Holiday Traditions Sweepstakes. To enter, fans simply post a photo of a favorite tradition, tag @FerreroRocherUSA and use the hashtag #ferreroholidaysweeps on Instagram or simply post the photo on the Ferrero Rocher Facebook page and use #ferreroholidaysweeps.. Consumers must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and the District of Columbia to be eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. No purchase necessary. Void in PR and where prohibited. For more information and Official Rules, please visit www.ferrerorocherholidaytraditions.com.

For more details on the brand, please visit http://www.ferrerorocher.com/ and follow the journey on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest.

* Prize awarded in the form of a gift card or a check, as determined in Sponsor's sole discretion.

ABOUT FERRERO ROCHER

Ferrero Rocher® is one of the many brands offered by Ferrero, the global confectionary company with a long legacy in premium chocolate that's also responsible for Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder Joy. Wrapped in gold and presented in new packaging that reflects light to create a dazzling diamond effect, Ferrero Rocher's delicious multi-layered hazelnut and milk chocolate are the perfect gifts to enjoy with loved ones. Ferrero Rocher products are available nationwide in a variety of packaging options, beautifully suited for holiday gifting and celebrations.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio. We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and nine plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

SOURCE Ferrero USA