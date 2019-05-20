Ferrero Showcases New Innovations At The 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Kinder Bueno , a chocolate bar enjoyed around the world, is making its debut in the U.S. market. Kinder Bueno provides a unique, multi-sensorial taste experience with its delicious combination of crispy wafer and creamy hazelnut filling covered in smooth milk chocolate.

, a chocolate bar enjoyed around the world, is making its debut in the U.S. market. provides a unique, multi-sensorial taste experience with its delicious combination of crispy wafer and creamy hazelnut filling covered in smooth milk chocolate. Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature is a new boxed assortment of premium chocolates made with the high-quality ingredients Ferrero is known for to create a captivating taste experience. The new Ferrero Golden Gallery 12-piece box will feature six different chocolate varieties and the 24-piece box will feature eight.

is a new boxed assortment of premium chocolates made with the high-quality ingredients Ferrero is known for to create a captivating taste experience. The new 12-piece box will feature six different chocolate varieties and the 24-piece box will feature eight. Tic Tac X-Freeze sugar free mints with cooling crystals are fifty percent larger than the original Tic Tac mint and deliver intense and long-lasting refreshment. Strong Mint and Wintergreen flavors will be available in 65- and 30-piece packs.

"Ferrero's founding and history are rooted in creating exceptional quality products that consumers love," said Paul Chibe, President and CEO of Ferrero North America. "We strive to showcase innovation in all that we do, as demonstrated in multiple recent Product of the Year awards. The newest unveilings at Sweets and Snacks demonstrate Ferrero's continued commitment to bringing excitement to our fans through innovation in the confectionery industry."

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature and Tic Tac X-Freeze will be available nationwide in September 2019. Kinder Bueno makes its official U.S. launch in November 2019.

Ferrero will also be debuting new seasonal and licensed products with Kinder Joy®.

For the 2019 holiday season, new limited-edition Kinder Joy® eggs featuring 16 unique Holiday-themed toys will be available in a festive 4-Pack Holiday Shop and a 6-Pack Santa's Workshop, which also includes puzzles and games that create even more opportunities for fun. New Kinder Joy designs for Easter 2020 feature 8 fun egg decorating designs and 16 new limited-edition Easter toys available in seasonal packs designed as 4 mini Easter baskets and a 6-count large Easter basket perfect for sharing.

Major entertainment moments will also drive excitement, with Kinder Joy® eggs featuring toys from Frozen 2 and Star Wars starting October 2019.

For more information, follow Ferrero at @FerreroUSA.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with TIC TAC® mints and continues to bring U.S. families joy through FERRERO ROCHER® fine hazelnut chocolates, NUTELLA® The Original Hazelnut Spread®, KINDER JOY® toy and treat and FANNIE MAY chocolates. For more information, follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

Contact:

Hugh McMullen

hmcmullen@golin.com

212-373-6086

SOURCE Ferrero USA