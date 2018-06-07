Ferrero To Open Nutella Cafe In New York City

"There truly is nothing like the taste of Nutella® hazelnut spread, and with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Nutella Cafe Chicago, we know our fans feel the same way. It's their excitement that propelled us to open another Nutella Cafe and continue to showcase the uniqueness and versatility of this beloved product," said Rick Fossali, vice president of operations, Nutella Cafe.

"Nutella is global power brand and the popularity of the spread is built on Ferrero's uncompromising focus on quality ingredients. As a multicultural epi-center, New York gives us the opportunity to explore and offer new ways for our local fans to enjoy Nutella, while reaching millions of tourists visiting the city," added Fossali.

For more information and updates on the Nutella Cafe New York, please check out the Nutella USA Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About Nutella®

Nutella® was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in approximately 160 countries worldwide. Introduced to the US market in 1983, it has since become the number one selling branded hazelnut spread in the U.S.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionary market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints, which have become an icon in the breath mint market, and subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates and Nutella® hazelnut spread to the U.S. market. Now the third-largest U.S. confectionary company, Ferrero recently acquired U.S. chocolate company Fannie May Confections Brands, which through its Fannie May and Harry London brands provide offerings across key categories including chocolate bars, pralines and other snacks; Ferrara Candy Company, a leader in gummy and seasonal confectionary with brands such as Trolli®, Brach's® and Black Forest®; and over 20 iconic American chocolate and sugar brands from Nestlé, including Butterfinger®, BabyRuth®, 100Grand®, Raisinets®, Wonka ®, SweeTarts®, LaffyTaffy®, and Nerds®.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrero-to-open-nutella-cafe-in-new-york-city-300661736.html

SOURCE Ferrero