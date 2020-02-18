Ferrero USA Announces the Opening of a New Distribution Center in Goodyear, Arizona

In recent months, Ferrero has expanded its North American headquarters in New Jersey, opened a new distribution center in Pennsylvania, and assumed management of two manufacturing plants in Bloomington and Franklin Park, Illinois. The Goodyear facility adds capacity for Ferrero to distribute its growing portfolio of brands, including Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch, throughout North America. Over time, the facility will distribute other Ferrero brands, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder, to support overall company growth.

"Ferrero is investing in our presence and business in the U.S.," said Paul Chibe, President and CEO, Ferrero North America. "We're introducing new brands and innovations, hiring top talent, and opening state-of-the-art facilities like this new Goodyear distribution center, all of which will help us continue to fuel the confectionery category."

"I am very pleased to welcome Ferrero USA as we work together to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life in Goodyear," said Mayor Georgia Lord. "Ferrero's new location in our city helps to build a stronger community and provides job opportunities for our residents and the West Valley."

"The rapid development of our supply chain helps drive strong growth for Ferrero," said Luca Robbiano, Vice President, North America Supply Chain for Ferrero. "Our new facilities in Pennsylvania and now Arizona represent important milestones in the expansion of our logistics capabilities in the market."

"We're excited about the expansion of a global leader like Ferrero to Greater Phoenix," says Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "With the continued growth in this part of the region, residents have new employment opportunities that are improving our regional economy and offering an enhanced quality of life."

DHL Supply Chain North America will provide warehouse services for Ferrero's new distribution center, including shipment consolidation, packaging, distribution, and inventory management.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

