Ferrero's Paul Chibe Named Chairman of National Confectioners Association

"The future of the confectionery industry remains bright, and it is important to have a strong and thoughtful leader like Paul as Chair of the NCA Board for the next chapter of our journey," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "I am grateful for Paul's engagement, energy and commitment and I look forward to working with him and the full NCA Board to continue to execute our strategic plan 'Thrive in 2025.'"

Chibe has 30 years of experience within the confectionery and consumer products industries. As President and CEO of Ferrero North America, the third-largest confectionery company in the U.S., Chibe is responsible for Ferrero's brands and business in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean and has overseen Ferrero's category growth through innovations and expansion of the company's offerings and presence in the region.

Prior to Ferrero, Chibe was U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Anheuser-Busch InBev where he created the Budweiser Made in America concert series and launched the Bud Light Platinum and Rita brands. He also spent more than 10 years at Wrigley in senior marketing roles for its gum and mints brands. Paul started his career at Leaf, Inc., a confectionery company that was acquired by Hershey during his tenure.

"Since the outset of COVID-19, the confectionery category has shown incredible resilience and we'll emerge from this challenging time even stronger," Chibe said. "As a category and industry, we have an instrumental role to play as we move towards economic recovery and I look forward to working alongside my industry colleagues and the NCA team to advocate on behalf of our businesses, consumers, and communities in which we operate."

NCA represents more than 550 member companies in the confectionery industry throughout the country, from multi-national, global manufacturers to small, family-owned businesses. Together, the confectionery industry spans the entire country and plays an important role in the U.S. economy. With nearly 1,300 manufacturing facilities in all 50 states, the industry provides thousands of good-paying jobs, and it supports hundreds of thousands more beyond that. In fact, for every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another ten are supported in related industries, creating a 1:10 multiplier effect.

NCA also announced additional appointments to its Board of Trustees. Barry Rosenbaum, President of Nassau Candy Distributors, assumed the role of Vice Chairman of the NCA Board. And six industry representatives will join the Board, including:

Sarah Atkinson, Atkinson Candy Company

Lisa Brasher, Jelly Belly Candy Company

John Brooks, Jr., Adams & Brooks

Julia Birnn Fields, Birnn Chocolates of Vermont

Troy Parris Pearley, Divine Chocolate

Rachel Sweet, Sweet Candy Company

