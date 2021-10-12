Ferric Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX™ Platform for Single-Chip Power Converters with On-Chip Thin-Film Inductors

"…we have chosen a next-generation tool, developed for this emerging era in which parasitics are the main roadblock" Tweet this

"Ferric is focused on cutting-edge technology that saves power, space and cost," commented David Jew, vice president of engineering at Ferric. "To further deliver on this strategy, we have chosen a next-generation tool, developed for this emerging era in which parasitics are the main roadblock to performance, power, cost and time-to-market," he added.

Parasitics are unintended elements that degrade IC performance, precision, power efficiency, robustness, and reliability. The need for higher density, faster speed and greater precision, along with the migration to advanced technology nodes have elevated their impact on IC design. The power-performance-area (PPA) metric and time-to-market of modern ICs are now dominated by on-chip interconnects and layout parasitics. Debugging these design problems – and addressing the underlying issues causing them - has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious, and time-consuming.

"ParagonX was designed from the ground up to empower engineers to tackle the broad range of IC problems induced by layout parasitics head on," remarked Maxim Ershov, CEO and CTO of Diakopto. "We are pleased that our platform has been embraced by Ferric for the development of their groundbreaking technology."

ParagonX assists engineers in parasitics debugging of analog, mixed-signal and custom digital IC designs. It is orders of magnitude faster than alternative solutions, and visually pinpoints the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. ParagonX has accelerated the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.

Diakopto develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower IC design, layout, and CAD engineers at over 30 industry-leading companies to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-market. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive, and fast functionalities, producing clear and actionable results. Diakopto is headquartered in San Jose, CA. www.diakopto.com

Ferric makes the world's highest density power converters. Our fully integrated voltage regulator chiplets are tiny and go in package with the processor or other load devices. Ferric in-package IVRs are gang-able, allowing up to 900A loads on a single domain. Ferric's best in class inductor technology not only enables the world's best power density it also allows us to create the fastest available regulators. This speed, combined with a voltage accuracy of 0.5%, full telemetry and control systems allow digital processors to operate at higher frequencies and analog circuits to operate with higher sensitivity.

