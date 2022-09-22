Ferric Chloride Market Size to Grow by USD 155.76 Million, Increase In Demand For Wastewater Reuse to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ferric chloride market size is expected to grow by USD 155.76 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ferric chloride market report covers the following areas:

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ferric chloride market, including 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. among others

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000



Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ferric chloride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ferric chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ferric chloride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ferric chloride market vendors

Related Reports:

Zinc Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The zinc chloride market share is expected to increase by USD 177.7 million from 2021 to 2026

Calcium Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The calcium chloride market share is expected to increase to USD 354.99 million

Ferric Chloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 155.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Material Market Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PCB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PCB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Kemira Oyj

Exhibit 98: Kemira Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 99: Kemira Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Kemira Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 101: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

10.5 Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 103: Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 104: Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.6 Nissan Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 106: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 PVS Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 110: PVS Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: PVS Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: PVS Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti

Exhibit 113: SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti - Overview



Exhibit 114: SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti - Key offerings

10.9 SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH

Exhibit 116: SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV

Exhibit 119: Tessenderlo Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tessenderlo Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Tessenderlo Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Tessenderlo Group NV - Segment focus

10.11 VWR International LLC

Exhibit 123: VWR International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: VWR International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: VWR International LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio