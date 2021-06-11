FERRIDAY, La., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FERRIDAY LOUISIANA DELTA MUSIC FESTIVAL is a historic event of the most outstanding magnitude introduced and presented by Royalty Empire Entertainment with the full support of Mayor, Rydell Turner. From the beginning, the town of Ferriday has had a personal connection to the festival and its participants.

FERRIDAY, LOUISIANA, Debuts the FERRIDAY LOUISIANA DELTA MUSIC FESTIVAL to be Held on August 20-22, 2021

This is an interactive and engaging event so guests are encouraged to bring their children, their friends and their family. The event will have artists, headliners and talent from local to international reach. Every genre you love- Jazz, Blues, R&B, Hip Hop, Country, Rock & Roll, Gospel, Reggae and Afrobeats will be present, join us for this epic event.

The Ferriday Louisiana Delta Music Festival promises to be a historical, mind-blowing, hybrid event; hosted across two live stages and via virtual platforms. It's anticipated that a live audience of about 30,000 people bringing Hollywood and family from all over to the town of Ferriday. It will be live and streamed all over the world, with the use of Virtual and Augmented Reality. The slogan is, "IT'S ALL LOVE," which creates healing all over the world for every culture, lifestyle, ethnicity, and age group!

The festival is actively searching for sponsors, organizations and businesses looking to reach new client communities, expand cultural influence, and join a common voice in the marketplace of professional services- which includes mental health awareness, entertainment, non-profits, and social sectors.

The live streaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality media partnerships with key communication channels and social platforms will guarantee maximum publicity and visibility (pre, during and post-event) using select online and offline channels, as well as gaming platforms.

Royalty Empire Entertainment is building social media-buzz and momentum throughout each media-driven event culminating in Ferriday, Louisiana with the "The Ferriday Delta Music Festival," tributing and aligning all the greats (past, present, and future) in the areas of Blues and Jazz. We are so proud that Ferriday Louisiana is where blues started and will continue, due to this epic event!

This epic two-day event will consist of the highest safety and security measures of all participants surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Ferriday Delta Music Festival will feature good wholesome family fun, healing, spreading the language of love through live music and dance performances, entertaining playlets with well-known actors, fashion, and more! The festival anticipates dance performances from Native American dance troupes, local schools, and HBCU's providing much needed opportunities for visibility and empowerment. Guests can expect over the top performances, as well as new up and coming talent, and some of the best comedians of our time.

Furthermore, the event will share a common bond of support for survivors of mental health awareness due to COVID-19 and the multitude of tragic events faced by marginalized communities. Big Chan from Doggy's Angels formed by Snoop Dogg, owner of, "House of Cyndarella" a top stylist in the entertainment industry who's worked with several A-Listers such as Beyonce, Cardi B, Tony Braxton, Ceelo Green, and Mary J Blige...to name a few. Select indivuals will be asked to join in a once in a lifetime experience with exclusive VIP treatment including a full head-to-toe make-over, hosting of a segment on the gold carpet and VIP entrance to the hottest exclusive parties of the weekend...Because when you look good, you feel good!

In addition, Native of Texas, Clyde Jones, acclaimed actor, and producer seen in such films as Coming to America (1988) aka Mr. Soul Glo and Woman Thou Art Loosed (2012) will be producing live plays and revues throughout the event also supporting mental health.

Royalty Empire Entertainment will also have the illustrious DJ Paradise, hailing from Brooklyn, NY as our resident DJ for the festival. DJ Paradise has provided services for Stevie Wonder, Oprah, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Drake, to name a few.

The festival organizers are excited to have guests join them by coming together as they create a magnificent experience with hopes to create a healing mechanism for all people around the world!

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, anyone interested in participating as a SPONSOR, VOLUNTEER, TALENT, DONOR, EDUCATOR, HOST, INFLUENCER OR BRAND AMBASSADOR email us at [email protected]

Call Royalty Empire Entertainment:

Events:1-877-969-2912 ext #2

Media and press: 1-877-969-2912 ext #3; [email protected]

Visit: www.ferridaydeltamusicfestival.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ferridaydeltamusicfestival/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ferridaydeltamusicfestival/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/delta_musicfest

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf1txBapBbx4VVbt821UQUw/featured



