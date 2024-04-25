FERRILLI NAMED ELLUCIAN IMPLEMENTATION PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrilli, a leading provider of technology solutions for higher education institutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Ellucian Implementation Partner of the Year for 2023. This esteemed award marks the second consecutive year that Ferrilli has been honored for its exceptional contributions and dedication to enhancing the implementation of Ellucian's transformative solutions within educational institutions.

Ellucian, a global leader in higher education technology, awards the Implementation Partner of the Year distinction to partners who demonstrate outstanding commitment, expertise and innovation in deploying Ellucian's solutions to drive institutional success. Ferrilli's unwavering dedication to excellence and its track record of delivering unparalleled results have once again earned the company this prestigious accolade.

Robert Ferrilli, President of Ferrilli, expressed his gratitude and excitement for receiving the award, stating, "Earning the Ellucian Implementation Partner of the Year award for the second consecutive year is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our dedication to empowering educational institutions with transformative technology solutions."

Ferrilli's continued success as an Ellucian Implementation Partner stems from its customer-centric approach, deep industry knowledge and collaborative partnerships with higher education institutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and best practices, Ferrilli helps schools streamline operations, enhance student experiences and achieve their strategic goals.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Robert Ferrilli added, "We are passionate about driving positive change in higher education. This award reaffirms our mission to empower institutions to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Ellucian and our clients in advancing the future of education."

As Ferrilli celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering innovative, tailored solutions that enable its clients to thrive in the digital age.

For media inquiries or more information about Ferrilli, please contact:

Jeff Dusing

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

856.633.7280

About Ferrilli:

Ferrilli is a leading provider of technology solutions for higher education institutions. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and customer satisfaction, Ferrilli empowers educational institutions to navigate complex challenges, streamline operations, and enhance student experiences. As a trusted partner of Ellucian, Ferrilli delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of each institution, driving success and excellence in higher education. For more information, visit https://www.ferrilli.com/.

SOURCE Ferrilli