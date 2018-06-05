Ferring to Present Clinical Data on Efficacy and Safety of CLENPIQ™ (sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide, and anhydrous citric acid) Oral Solution for Colonoscopy Prep at Digestive Disease Week

The study evaluated the efficacy of a split-dose regimen of sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide, and anhydrous citric acid in a ready-to-drink oral solution (SPMC oral solution) compared to split-dose sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide, and citric acid powder which requires dilution and mixing (P/MC powder) in adult patients undergoing a colonoscopy. In the study, the primary endpoint for efficacy was overall colon cleansing assessed by the Aronchick scale and the secondary endpoint of cleansing the ascending (right) colon was assessed using the Boston Bowel Preparation scale. The authors reported that SPMC oral solution met both its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints (non-inferiority to the comparator). The adverse event profiles of SPMC oral solution and P/MC powder were comparable in this study.

"Many of my patients see colonoscopies as an ordeal they must endure for their overall health," said Lawrence Hookey, MD, Medical Director of Endoscopy, Chair of Division of Gastroenterology, Associate Professor of Medicine, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario. "An effective bowel preparation is essential for a successful screening colonoscopy. The data from this study confirm the efficacy of a ready-to-drink treatment option that can help adult patients prepare for their colonoscopy."

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer and second leading cause of cancer death in the United States.1 Colonoscopies can help reduce the incidence of colorectal cancer and deaths associated with this disease.2,3,4

"Ferring is committed to advancing therapies in gastroenterology," said Joan-Carles Arce, Chief Scientific Officer, Ferring USA. "This study contributes to the body of evidence demonstrating the efficacy and safety of this ready-to-drink, low volume bowel prep."

CLENPIQ™ (sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide, and anhydrous citric acid) oral solution for cleansing of the colon in adults undergoing a colonoscopy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2017 and is currently available in the United States. CLENPIQ is the first and only FDA-approved prescription bowel prep that comes "ready-to-drink".

About CLENPIQ

CLENPIQ is the first and only FDA-approved, ready-to-drink, low volume bowel prep. It is a dual-acting combination of sodium picosulfate, a stimulant laxative, and magnesium oxide and anhydrous citric acid, which forms magnesium citrate, an osmotic laxative indicated for cleansing of the colon as a preparation for colonoscopy in adults.5

Important Safety Information

CLENPIQ is contraindicated in the following conditions: patients with severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 30mL/minute), gastrointestinal obstruction or ileus, bowel perforation, toxic colitis or toxic megacolon, gastric retention, or in patients with a known hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients in CLENPIQ.

Patients should be advised to hydrate adequately (before, during and after use of CLENPIQ), and post-colonoscopy lab tests should be considered if a patient develops significant vomiting or signs of dehydration, including orthostatic hypotension, after taking CLENPIQ. Patients with electrolyte abnormalities should have them corrected before treatment. Use caution when prescribing CLENPIQ for patients that have conditions or are using medications that increase the risk for fluid and electrolyte abnormalities.

Use caution in patients who have conditions, or are taking concomitant medications that increase the risk for seizures, such as those taking medications that lower the seizure threshold, patients withdrawing from alcohol or benzodiazepines or patients with known or suspected hyponatremia.

Use caution in patients with impaired renal function or taking medications that may affect renal function, as well as patients at increased risk of arrhythmias, including those patients with a history of prolonged QT, recent myocardial infarction, unstable angina, congestive heart failure, or cardiomyopathy.

Osmotic laxatives may produce colonic mucosal aphthous ulcerations and there have been reports of more serious cases of ischemic colitis requiring hospitalization. Concurrent use of additional stimulant laxatives with CLENPIQ may increase this risk.

Use with caution in patients with severe active ulcerative colitis.

Use with caution in patients with impaired gag reflex as they may be at risk for regurgitation or aspiration during administration of CLENPIQ.

The safety of CLENPIQ has been established from adequate well controlled trials of another oral formulation of sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide and anhydrous citric acid. The most common adverse reactions in those trials were nausea, headache, and vomiting.

CLENPIQ can reduce the absorption of co-administered drugs. Do not take oral medications within one hour of starting CLENPIQ. Administer tetracycline and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, iron, digoxin, chlorpromazine and penicillamine, at least 2 hours before and not less than 6 hours after administration of CLENPIQ to avoid chelation with magnesium.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company devoted to identifying, developing and marketing innovative products in the fields of reproductive health, women's health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464); visit www.FerringUSA.com

Ferring acquired global rights (excluding Korea) to the stable liquid formulation used in CLENPIQ from Pharmbio Korea co., Ltd.

FERRING, the FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS logo, and CLENPIQ are trademarks of Ferring B.V.

References:

1 U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Colorectal Cancer Statistics.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/statistics/index.htm. Last updated: March 19, 2018.

2 American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures 2017-2019. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2017.

3 Brenner, et al. Potential for Colorectal Cancer Prevention of Sigmoidoscopy Versus Colonoscopy: Population-Based Case Control Study. Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2007; 16:494-499.

4 Khai, et al. Effect of Screening Colonoscopy on Colorectal Cancer Incidence and Mortality. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 2009; 7:770–775.

5 CLENPIQ™ [Prescribing Information]. Parsippany, NJ: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

