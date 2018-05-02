Ferris Capital, LLC Again Adds Industry Veteran

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Capital, LLC (http://www.ferris-capital.com) is pleased to announce that former Fidelity Investments' Executive Kevin Hodson has joined the Firm as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management, and will lead efforts in working directly with the Firm's high net worth clientele. Kevin has over 17 years of financial service experience. Prior to joining the Firm, Kevin held senior roles with Eaton Vance Distributors and Fidelity Investments. Kevin is also a decorated military veteran having served in operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.
Matt Elsenbeck, Executive Vice President said, "Kevin's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to Ferris Capital. I'm confident that Kevin will play a pivotal role in tailoring the very best in wealth management solutions for our clients."
About Ferris Capital
Ferris Capital (http://www.ferris-capital.com) located in the MetroWest suburbs of Boston, practices a new kind of wealth management; hands on, active, determined and personal – one that takes nothing for granted and leaves nothing on the table. If your wealth is involved, we're involved.
