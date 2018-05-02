Ferris Capital, LLC Again Adds Industry Veteran

Matt Elsenbeck, Executive Vice President said, "Kevin's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to Ferris Capital. I'm confident that Kevin will play a pivotal role in tailoring the very best in wealth management solutions for our clients."

About Ferris Capital

Ferris Capital (http://www.ferris-capital.com) located in the MetroWest suburbs of Boston, practices a new kind of wealth management; hands on, active, determined and personal – one that takes nothing for granted and leaves nothing on the table. If your wealth is involved, we're involved.

