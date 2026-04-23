FERRIS COFFEE & NUT CO. ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED WHEAT AND SOY IN FREDERIK'S BY MEIJER VANILLA BOURBON TRAIL MIX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Coffee & Nut Co., Grand Rapids, Michigan is recalling a single lot of Frederik's by Meijer Vanilla Bourbon Trail Mix 9 oz. because it may contain undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Frederik's by Meijer Vanilla Bourbon Trail Mix bags were distributed in Meijer retail stores in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky.

Example of Bag

The product comes in a 9 ounce, black bag marked with lot # 6069-1 on the back and with an expiration date of 12/10/26 stamped on the back.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wheat and soy-containing chocolate-covered pretzel balls were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or soy, instead of the listed bourbon-flavored caramels. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes at Ferris Coffee & Nut Co.

Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA, and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 9 ounce packages of Frederik's by Meijer Vanilla Bourbon Trail Mix with lot # 6069-1 on the back and an expiration date of 12/10/26 are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-363-4537 7:00 AM – 10 PM EDT.

SOURCE Ferris Coffee & Nut Co.