Ferris® Delivers The Anticipated ISX™ 2200 And ISX 3300 Zero-Turn Mower Equipped With ForeFront™ Suspension System

"The ForeFront Suspension System proves we are committed to building mowers that deliver a high cut quality with the advanced suspension system you would find on an all-terrain vehicle or race car," said Dan Roche, marketing director – commercial products. "ForeFront technology on new ISX2200 and ISX3300 means operators can mow faster with more control and confidence. These mowers are engineered to work hard so the landscape contractor can feel good when they go home after the long day."

Evolution of Ferris Suspension System

Todd Gordon, crew chief for Team Penske, was pivotal in the development of the original iconic Ferris suspension system. Gordon shares the story on ferrismowers.com/suspensionvision of how the team implemented race car engineering principles to build mowers.

ForeFront Suspension System gives landscape professionals the ability to mow at a higher speed while having more control over the mower. ForeFront utilizes four solid control rods with hardened radial ends. This powersport-inspired front suspension geometry eliminates caster chatter, ensuring the front casters remain in the ideal orientation throughout the entire range of suspension travel to improve the ride and quality of the cut. Dual-rate coil springs resist component motion and allow the operator to select from five-position adjustments for conditions, preference and attachments. Ferris ForeFront shocks feature mower-specific internal valves, oil capacity and bump/rebound setting for maximum ground contact while absorbing terrain. See ForeFront in action at Ferrismowers.com/suspensionvision.

New Mower Offerings

Engineered to optimize ergonomics and productivity, ISX2200 and ISX3300 offer voice of customer-driven features such as:

Angled rear bumper which protects the engine and provides easy service access while achieving additional ground clearance for moving over curbs and trailers.

which protects the engine and provides easy service access while achieving additional ground clearance for moving over curbs and trailers. Ergonomic premium high-back suspension seat which provides added comfort for a productive and comfortable workday.

which provides added comfort for a productive and comfortable workday. Next generation foldable ROPS which reduces noise for the landscape operator while the mower is in motion.

The ISX2200 is powered by a 28-horsepower* Vanguard® 810 engine and has a 52- or 61-inch two-belt iCD™ cutting system for enhanced performance and reliability; select units feature the patented and proven Vanguard Oil Guard™ System. The unit is equipped with a Hydro-Gear® ZT 4400® transaxle for added durability with every pass.

The ISX3300 runs on a 37-horsepower* Vanguard BIG BLOCK™ EFI with Oil Guard System. Available with either a 61- or 72-inch two-belt iCD™ cutting system, the ISX3000 is outfitted with Hydro-Gear ZT 5400™ Powertrain® transaxles and Hercules™ spindles.

About Oil Guard System

Exclusively from Vanguard, Oil Guard extends the oil change interval to 500 hours. This saves landscape contractors up to 60 percent per unit on oil maintenance each season[1]. That means less labor costs, technical skills and tools are needed to perform timely oil changes.

Warranty Information

The ISX2200 and ISX3300 are backed by a 2+2 Year Limited Warranty. This simple warranty covers the unit for four years; the first two years with unlimited hours, and years three and four, up to a total combination of 500 hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, are covered for five (5) years or 60 months. Landscape professionals can find their local Ferris dealer to schedule a demonstration at www.ferrismowers.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.



1 Cost savings based on standard oil maintenance with 100-hour interval versus Oil Guard System 500-hour service interval.

* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

