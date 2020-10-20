Ferris® Releases New IS® 6200 Zero Turn Mower And FW45 Walk-Behind Mower

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an industry-leader, Ferris has built a reputation for accomplishing more work with ease. We do that through innovation, uncompromising performance and quality features like patented suspension technology. For the Spring 2021 season, Ferris is introducing our largest and most powerful zero turn mower yet. The IS 6200 is bringing Ferris back into the high horsepower diesel market. Powered by a Cat® 48 gross hp* turbo diesel engine, the 72" standard cutting deck will mow easily in the toughest conditions.

The perfect choice for the municipal/industrial and rural groundskeeper markets where wet, dense grass is present and high horsepower is needed to easily power through harsh conditions.

The new IS 6200 features include an interactive three-inch color display screen, a foot-activated hydraulic deck lift, dual-commercial Hydro-Gear® pumps; and our next generation ROPS, suspension seat and our patented suspension system come standard. While Ferris maintains the reputation of equipment that's built for unmatched comfort, durability and quality of cut backed up by world class customer support, its designs are ever changing to meet the needs of commercial landscapers.

Also new to the 2021 spring lineup is our new FW45 Walk-Behind Mower. This mower packs a big punch in a small package so users can maneuver through smaller spaces without sacrificing the added power and features. The proven FW35 has been upgraded to the FW45 with larger Hydro-Gear®ZT-3400™ Transaxles with standard oil coolers, easier transmission and spindle servicing along with enhanced component protection in commercial applications. The FW45 comes ready to accept Ferris one-wheel or two-wheel sulky options for enhanced productivity.

*All power ratings are provided by CAT

About Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Briggs & Stratton, LLC, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

