Ferrochrome Market To Reach USD 24.57 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 4.3%: Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ferrochrome market size is forecast to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is driven by demand from the booming stainless-steel industry, particularly in Asia. The Stainless-steel industry accounts for about 75.0% of the world's ferrochrome intake. China is the leading manufacturer of stainless steel, and hence the largest consumer of ferrochrome. Global production of stainless-steel is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years due to strong demand from the building & construction industry, owing to its superior quality and corrosion-resistant properties.

Industry competition in the ferrochrome sector is very intense due to the consolidation of many developed and integrated companies in Turkey, South Africa, India, and Kazakhstan. China, along with South Africa, is still among the ferrochrome's leading suppliers.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3640

According to the UNC on Trade and Growth, the average for Asia's inward foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017 was 9.1%, the maximum of all regions. ASEAN-5, which involves the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, is also expected to lead ferrochrome demand in the coming years. The major challenge faced by the manufacturers in South Africa is the power supply shortage as ferrochrome processing is an energy-intensive operation. Energy shortages combined with high energy prices in the country have adversely affected ferrochrome production during the last few years and have culminated in many firms in the world being either shut down or acquired. However, the factors that impede market development include high cost, the need for regular maintenance to ensure smooth operations, and compliance with various regulations that render producing the latest product challenging for market players. The preservation of competitiveness at international cost is expected to curb market growth.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis is rising, producers are rapidly changing their activities and purchasing strategies to meet the pandemic's demands that have developed the need for ferrochrome based on the market. A sequence of positive as well as negative shocks will arise over a few months as producers and their vendors adapt to changing customer demands. Many regions look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an unfortunate global situation. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global Ferrochrome markets when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. While some have their respective governments' production suspended as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the virus. In other nations, while looking at the severity of the outbreak and the national authorities' consequent behavior, customers are centered on becoming more local. Business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions have become very unpredictable in these cases, weakening regularly and finding it impossible to stable themselves.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ferrochrome-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on type, low carbon ferrochrome generated a revenue of USD 2.15 billion in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period as it is used in stainless steel; the product's primary applications are in carbon & low alloy steels and tool steels.

in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period as it is used in stainless steel; the product's primary applications are in carbon & low alloy steels and tool steels. The 200 series is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecasted period, owing to its essential features of high-temperature tolerance and excellent corrosion resistance, thereby making it appropriate for various applications.

The stainless-steel application is the major contributor to the Ferrochrome market. The stainless-steel sector of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 76.6% of the market in 2019. There was no other substitute for ferrochrome in the stainless-steel application to improve the cosmetic appearance and reduce oxidation.

region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 76.6% of the market in 2019. There was no other substitute for ferrochrome in the stainless-steel application to improve the cosmetic appearance and reduce oxidation. The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for ferrochrome in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held 67.0% of the market, followed by Europe , which contains around 14.7% market in the year 2019.

region dominated the market for ferrochrome in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The region held 67.0% of the market, followed by , which contains around 14.7% market in the year 2019. Key participants include Samancore Chrome Limited, Glencore, TNC Kazchrome JSC, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Fondel Corporation, Yildirim Group, Tata Steel , Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal Co. Ltd., Eurasian Resources Group, and Mintal Group, among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3640

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ferrochrome market on the basis of type, grade, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Carbon

Medium Carbon

Low Carbon

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

200 Series

300 Series

400 Series

Duplex Series

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stainless-steel

Cast Iron

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Have a Look at Similar Research Reports:

Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market By Types (RF System Level Package, Optoelectronic Package, Array Package, Other) By Applications (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers and Peripherals, Automotive, Other) Forecast 2020 To 2026

Recycled Glass Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from USD 3.63 billion in 2019 to USD 5.27 billion in 2027. Growing concerns for effective waste management and sustainable development, as well as government initiatives to promote usage of recycled glass

LTCC & HTCC Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from USD 3.06 billion in 2019 to USD 3.67 billion in 2027. Incisive demand for the high & harsh temperature electronic system functioning ability

Glass Scintillator market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% from USD 23.2 Million in 2019 to USD 29.5 Million in 2027. A key factor driving global market growth over the forecast period is expected to be increasing demand from the nuclear industry.



Stainless Steel market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.6% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 170.62 billion by 2027. An increase in public infrastructure arisen by the need to expend for developing railways

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read full Press Release at : https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-ferrochrome-market

SOURCE Reports And Data