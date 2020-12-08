Ferrotec Acquires MeiVac, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, today announced that it has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.

MeiVac brings more than 25 years of experience as an industry leader in providing high-quality thin-film manufacturing systems, components and process solutions. It is a multi-faceted supplier of standard and specialty vacuum processing systems and components used in multiple high technology production and development applications. MeiVac's served markets include data storage, photonics, telecom and government/R&D, among others.

"MeiVac's vacuum coating and thin-film deposition are very complementary to Ferrotec's existing vacuum products," said Eiji Miyanaga, CEO of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "By combining MeiVac's deposition process and engineering expertise with our technology portfolio and our strong global position, we expect this acquisition to have strategic and synergistic importance."

"As a leader in the semiconductor industry, Ferrotec's evaporative coating systems and vacuum components are recognized as the go-to solutions in their respective processes," said David A. Meidinger, President and CFO of MeiVac, Inc. "With MeiVac's sputtering tools expertise and our vacuum components offering, we see a harmonious path forward for our products and technology."

More About Ferrotec

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (JASDAQ: 6890 (OTC)) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

More About MeiVac

Founded in 1993, MeiVac Inc., established itself as a world-class manufacturing organization of sophisticated thin film deposition equipment and vacuum process components. MeiVac is a key supplier to the HDD industry with its state-of-the-art MCT-8000 alumina deposition equipment used in the production of thin film heads. MeiVac vacuum process components are utilized in a wide array of markets (R&D, HDD, Semiconductor, Solar, and Optical). MeiVac's innovative products including MAK sputter sources, e-Vap® evaporation sources, HTR substrate heaters, and VQ throttle valves are supported through a global distribution network. For additional information about MeiVac's products, visit the company's website at www.meivac.com.

