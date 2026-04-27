Ferrotec Introduces Ferrobeads® DNA/RNA Isolation Kits for High-Efficiency Nucleic Acid Extraction

New Ferrobeads offer Superior Binding Efficiency, Reliable Extraction and Open-

Platform Flexibility

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Corporation, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions and the leading manufacturer of magnetic liquids, today announced Ferrobeads® Quick Nucleic Acid (DNA/RNA) Isolation Kit™. For research laboratory professionals, Ferrotec's Ferrobeads offer high-efficiency nucleic acid extraction with superior binding efficiency, reliable extraction, and platform flexibility that is compatible with manual and automated workflows.

DNA/RNA isolation has increasingly essential step in many modern life science processes. Conventional isolation methods are time-consuming, require significant technical skill, and often deliver variable yields. Meanwhile, many commercial magnetic bead solutions lock you into rigid workflows that depend on proprietary instruments—adding cost and complexity to your lab. With high binding efficiency from a large silica surface area, Ferrotec Ferrobeads deliver reproducible DNA and RNA yields for molecular workflows. Our open-platform design supports both manual or automated workflows, meaning no locked systems or forced upgrades, and multiple reaction sizes allow scaling to match throughput requirements without impacting costs.

"Ferrotec's Ferrobeads leverage our rich history in developing from breakthrough applications that use ferrofluid technology derived from the NASA space program. The silica-coated magnetic Ferrobeads offer a large surface area, combined with high magnetic content, which helps provide superior binding and higher recovery for DNA and RNA," said Dr. Sadaf Khan, general manager for Ferrotec's Life Sciences Business Group. "We believe great molecular results start with good sample preparation. Our sample prep kits are designed to deliver dependable, high-quality nucleic acid isolation, helping laboratories build confidence in every result."

Compatible with manual and automated workflows, Ferrotec Ferrobeads offer a single product solution for PCR, RT-PCR, and a broad range of downstream applications. Ferrobeads can be used for extraction from cell cultures, plant tissue, non-plant tissue and blood sample types. Ferrotec's Ferrobeads deliver high-purity DNA and RNA extraction in 10 to 25 minutes, depending upon whether the process is run on an automated system or manually. Ferrotec DNA/RNA Isolation kits include a lysis buffer, a wash buffer, beads and an elution buffer. Ferrotec DNA/RNA Isolation kits are available in 100 and 500 prep options and are available now. Ferrotec Ferrobeads are for research use only (RUO).

To support Ferrotec's Ferrobeads and the company's expanding offering in molecular biology workflows, the company has established the Life Sciences Business Unit. More information about Ferrobeads and other molecular biology products from Ferrotec can be found at https://lifesciences.ferrotec.com.

About Ferrotec Life Sciences

Ferrotec Life Sciences develops sample preparation kits and automated instruments to deliver reliable, scalable nucleic acid isolation. Built on Ferrotec's magnetic nanoparticle technology, these solutions support efficient workflows and consistent performance across both manual and automated molecular testing environments.

More About Ferrotec

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

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SOURCE Ferrotec (USA) Corporation