Ferrotec Introduces the PBG-Series of Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Based Ferrofluids

BEDFORD, N.H., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions and the leading manufacturer of magnetic liquids, today announced the PBG-series of polyethylene glycol (PEG) based ferrofluids for bio-medical and other applications. For R&D professionals, the PBG-series ferrofluids offer high magnetization and longer life than Ferrotec's EMG series of water-based ferrofluids and opens the door to new areas of research.

Ferrofluids are a unique class of material. A ferrofluid is a stable colloidal suspension of sub-domain magnetic nanoparticles in a liquid carrier. The particles, which have an average size of about 100Å (10 nm), are coated with a stabilizing dispersing agent (surfactant) that prevents particle agglomeration even when a strong magnetic field gradient is applied to the ferrofluid.

"With roots from the NASA space program, ferrofluid has been an inspirational driver for breakthrough technologies and applications ranging from manufacturing to electronics and even bio-medical uses. Polyethylene glycol (PEG) based ferrofluids offer high magnetization, high colloidal stability, low nonspecific binding, and biocompatibility," said Barry Moskowitz, general manager for Ferrotec's Electronic Devices Business Group. "For our customers that have used our EMG series of water-based ferrofluids, the PBG series will provide longer life."

Ferrotec's PBG series ferrofluids are available in a wide range of magnetization levels from 66 to 990 gauss with viscosity values 1 to 40 cP.

More information about the PBG series ferrofluids, the EMG series and other ferrofluid products from Ferrotec can be found at ferrofluid.ferrotec.com.

More About Ferrotec

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (JASDAQ: 6890 (OTC)) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, photovoltaics, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). Ferrotec's innovative products include Ferrofluids and Ferrofluidic solutions; Thermal solutions; Silicon wafers; Solar wafers; Fabricated Quartzware; Advanced Ceramics and Vacuum coating solutions. For additional information about Ferrotec's products, visit the company's web site at www.ferrotec.com.

