Ferrotec Unveils Strategic Relocation of North American Headquarters to New Facility

News provided by

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation; Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

26 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Livermore Facility Combines Modernized Manufacturing Hub with North American Headquarters

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Santa Clara to Livermore, CA. Ferrotec is consolidating from two original California locations in Livermore and Santa Clara.

As a technology manufacturing company with a strong presence in the semiconductor equipment industry, Ferrotec has a rich history of operations in Silicon Valley with locations in Santa Clara, Livermore and San Jose. The new Livermore manufacturing facility consolidates the Santa Clara and Livermore sites into a single modernized location.

"Operating with 140 people in over 77,000 square feet of space, the new location updates our operations with a modernized manufacturing environment. A well-designed, shared space supports the synchronization needed to continue our growth," said Eiji Miyanaga, CEO of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "With this new facility, we expect to provide expanded capacity, improve business continuity for critical activities, and ensure that our customers do not experience disruptions to their supplies from us."

"We are thrilled to be relocating to 566 Exchange Court and consolidating two of our California offices to a single top-tier business environment in Livermore," said Sonia Castillo, vice president of operations of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "We look forward to continuing to be a part of this vibrant community through job creation, partnerships, and volunteering."

The ribbon cutting is being held today, June 26, 2023, with production operations underway. Ferrotec will be located at 566 Exchange Court in Livermore.

More About Ferrotec
Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

PR Contact:

Tom McKee

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

408-964-7722

SOURCE Ferrotec (USA) Corporation; Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.