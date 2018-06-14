LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery
Casting machinery has a high rate of production capacity and aids in obtaining complex cast parts. Ferrous metal casting machinery is used to produce ferrous cast parts. The parts are used in the manufacturing and assembling of equipment and components in a wide array of end-user industries.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5439313
Technavio's analysts forecast the ferrous metal casting machinery market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ferrous metal casting machinery market in North America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Buhler
• Norican Group
• TOSHIBA MACHINE
• TOYO MACHINERY & METAL
• Vulcan Engineering
Market driver
• X-ray casting defect recognition help in increasing efficiency
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Significant energy-consuming technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Casting process incorporating simulation technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5439313
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrous-metal-casting-machinery-market-in-north-america-2018-2022-300666419.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article