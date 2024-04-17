Ferrovial appoints Claudia Husemann as Director, U.S. Communications

Huseman to lead internal and external communications for the U.S. market in newly created role

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial today announced the appointment of Claudia Husemann as director of communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the United States. Husemann brings decades of experience leading strategic communications, translating complex sectors and business models in engaging ways to reach diverse audiences. She joins the company ahead of its public listing in the U.S., and as global leadership looks to North America for continued strong growth.

Claudia Husemann

"Claudia has a track record of success elevating brands for greater impact, and we're excited to welcome her at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," said Patricia Leiva, director of global communications and CSR at Ferrovial. "As Ferrovial looks to strengthen its presence in the U.S. and beyond, Claudia's expertise will be instrumental in shaping and sharing Ferrovial's story."

Reporting directly to Leiva, Husemann will guide all aspects of Ferrovial's communications strategy for the U.S. market. In this newly created role, she will drive greater brand awareness and deepen understanding of the scope and scale of Ferrovial's operations in the U.S. Together with her team, she will promote Ferrovial's innovation and leadership in delivering critical infrastructure such as highways, airports and energy.

"Ferrovial has been flourishing in the U.S. for 20 years, bringing critical infrastructure to communities throughout the country. I am excited to join the company at such a significant moment for its continued growth," said Husemann. "I look forward to working with the talented team to effectively communicate Ferrovial's achievements and vision for its future in this important market."

Prior to joining Ferrovial, Husemann led global communications for Silicon Labs, a semiconductor company focused on IoT solutions. Previously, she led corporate and CEO communications at AMD. Husemann has been a global client leader at agencies Edelman, Hill & Knowlton and Waggener Edstrom, representing clients such as Bloomberg, Deloitte, Juniper, Microsoft and Symantec.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure operator, is committed to developing sustainable solutions. The company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 24,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is dually listed on the Dutch and Spanish Stock Exchanges and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

SOURCE Ferrovial