Ferrovial joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, achieving new milestone in global growth

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, today announced its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy. This achievement comes one and a half years after the company's initial listing on the U.S. stock market.

"Ferrovial's inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 highlights the strength of our distinctive integrated business model in delivering essential infrastructure. This milestone enhances our visibility with U.S. and global investors, broadens our shareholder base, and reflects market confidence in our ability to develop high-value projects that drive economic growth and help the communities where we operate thrive. We are committed to executing our growth strategy, investing in the U.S. and creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Ferrovial CEO Ignacio Madridejos.

Ferrovial's addition to the index will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 22, 2025. The company began trading on the U.S. stock market in May 2024, alongside listings in Spain and the Netherlands. This made Ferrovial the first IBEX 35 index component to trade its ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

Ferrovial is one of the largest listed infrastructure companies in North America, where it has operated for more than 20 years building and managing express lanes in Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and Ontario. Currently, the company is also developing the New Terminal One at New York's JFK International Airport.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies, with a distinctive integrated business model supporting the entire lifecycle of a project from design, financing and construction to operation and maintenance. The company has a global presence and employs over 25,500 people worldwide. North America is the company's growth engine, representing the majority of its asset value, based on analysts' consensus valuation. Ferrovial is triple listed on the U.S, Spanish and Dutch stock markets. It is included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index) and strives to conduct its operations in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

