Ferrum Health, Premier Radiology Services Partner to Enhance Patient Care and Operational Efficiency

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Radiology Services , a leading provider of comprehensive teleradiology services based in Miami, Florida, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ferrum Health , a pioneer in healthcare AI solutions. This collaboration highlights Premier Radiology's commitment to delivering unparalleled patient care while leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and support radiologists.

Premier Radiology Services has long prioritized patient care and empowered radiologists with the best tools available to improve outcomes. With its recent acquisition of National Rad and increased patient volume, the practice recognized the need for innovative solutions to expedite patient triage and enhance diagnostic efficiency.

Drew Gaudet, CEO of Premier Radiology Services, commented on the significance of this partnership, stating, "Navigating the landscape of AI solutions independently was challenging. Our re-evaluation of AI initiatives led us to conclude that collaborating with Ferrum Health to consolidate our infrastructure and gain access to clinical analytics would support our growth initiatives and, most importantly, improve patient care."

Premier Radiology Services will deploy Gleamer's BoneView integrated into the Ferrum AI platform. This enables the practice to prioritize thousands of patients daily, swiftly directing routine cases to appropriate care pathways.

Gaudet added, "Ferrum's rigorous vetting process ensures that best-in-class AI tools are integrated into the platform and can be easily and safely deployed."

Pelu Tran, CEO of Ferrum Health, emphasized the importance of data security and AI validation in healthcare AI deployments, stating, "Data security and automated AI validation and monitoring are paramount in every healthcare AI deployment. Our partnership with Premier Radiology Services exemplifies our shared commitment to upholding the highest patient care and data integrity standards."

Based in Miami, Florida, Premier Radiology Services, LLC is a leading provider of teleradiology services, offering 24/7 coverage across a range of modalities and sub-specialties. With a network of over 120 radiologists, Premier interprets more than two million radiology exams annually for a wide range of customers, serving the needs of primary care providers, mobile imaging providers, occupational health centers, urgent care providers, and outpatient imaging centers.

About Ferrum Health: Ferrum Health is an enterprise-scale AI platform designed as the reference architecture for AI deployments for health systems and radiology practices. With a focus on private deployment (data security), autonomous AI validation, and business intelligence, Ferrum Health provides the infrastructure to deploy the best-in-class AI applications at enterprise scale.

